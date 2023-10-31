Guide to shopping locally in 2023 - Upper Arlington and Grandview Heights

Magpie Market

$30 – Vintage cutting board

www.magpiemarketantiques.com

Magpie Market offers a selection of vintage and repurposed items from 25 local antique dealers. It caters to a variety of styles ranging from cottage core to boho chic. Choose a distinctive piece like this vintage cutting board to encapsulate the style of your loved ones.

Argo & Lehne Jewelers

$3,200 – Yellow aquamarine diamond ring

www.argolehne.com

The jewelry at Argo & Lehne Jewelers captures any individual’s style by offering a wide range of contemporary, custom and vintage one-of-a-kind pieces. This beautiful 14-karat yellow gold ring with an aquamarine set and 36-diamond inlay is one of many beautiful and unique options to suit your loved one’s taste.

Krema Nut Company

$22.98 – Buckeye Crunch, milk chocolate peanuts and butter toffee peanuts

www.krema.com

Krema Nut Company’s fresh, hand-roasted milk chocolate and butter toffee peanuts, and peanut butter, chocolate and caramel corn are a sweet and savory treat for any gift basket. Honor tradition and holiday classics made with special care with this gift box!

Glenn Avenue Soap Company

$54 – Simply Clear Body Care Set

www.glennavesoap.com

Find natural, locally made essentials at Glenn Avenue Soap Company. This scent-free body care set includes a body butter, lotion, bar and bottle of soap to create a thoughtful gift for sensitive self-care.

THREAD

$58 – Votive Trio Candle Set

www.shopthreadonline.com

The carefully curated collection at THREAD offers a wide selection of pieces for any wardrobe or home decor style. Pick up this cozy holiday candle set of woodland spruce, midnight currant and white maple bourbon to reminisce during the holiday season.

Grandview Mercantile

$90 – Rogar Estate Wine Bottle Opener on Wood Stand

www.grandviewmercantile.com

Grandview Mercantile Revue showcases a wide assortment of curated antiques, vintage furniture and decor from premier antique dealers and consignors. Pieces come and go constantly, so stop in anytime to find a piece to celebrate holiday gatherings.

Serenity Book Shop

$12 – Used 1930s edition of Of Mice and Men by John Steinbeck

www.serenitybookshop.com

Celebrate the holidays with stories to share from Serenity Book Shop. This local book shop offers a wide selection of books from new releases to revered classics to accommodate your holiday book-shopping needs.

Leál Boutique

$250 – Knit sweater

www.lealboutique.com

Leál Boutique curates a variety of styles to complement any capsule wardrobe. Buy this beautiful knit sweater to keep you warm during wintery holiday celebrations.

Bohindi

$88 – Essential oil, bead bracelet and plant

www.bohindi.com

Bohindi provides many options for calming decor and accessories for the spiritual person in your life. This love-inspired collection shows care with your holiday gift exchange.

Arlington Coin & Watchworks

$100 - Vintage 1970 Bulova watch

www.facebook.com/ArlingtonCoinandWatch

Arlington Coin & Watchworks offers a collection of one-of-a-kind vintage watches and new old stock pieces. Some watches need service, but choose a piece that is locally curated and hard to find for your loved one’s collection.

The Reiki Center

Prices Vary – Gift certificate

www.thereikicenter.net

At the Reiki Center for Healing Arts, there are numerous programs for relaxation and rejuvenation. A gift certificate can be used for different services for your loved one’s wellness.

Starting Strength

$185 – Gift card

www.startingstrengthgyms.com/columbus

Starting Strength encourages individuals of all skill levels to explore their coaching and membership options. This gift card grants a one-week introductory session with a coach to start the fitness journey with Starting Strength.

Jane Dimel is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback is welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.