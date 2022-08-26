Green Olive Company’s Autumn harvest salad recipe

Fall is often viewed as a season of comfort and crisp weather. A staple of fall: its fresh produce and hearty dishes that bring people together.

The Green Olive Company’s offerings pair perfectly with the warm essence of fall. A central-Ohio based and women-owned business, the company imports virgin olive oils and premium aged balsamic vinegars. The company has locations at North Market Downtown and in Grandview Heights, in addition to selling all of its products online. Its recipe for an Autumn Harvest Salad with Roasted Beets and Butternut Squash encompasses the vibrant flavors of the season.

“We love how this blend of seasonal ingredients presents both raw and cooked elements, offering a satisfying variety of texture for both the eye and the pallet,” Elizabeth Cave, director of operations at the Green Olive Company, says.

Cave says substitutions could be made to the recipe as well.

“Any squash substitution could work, but we like the sweetness and color of butternut and how it pops richly against the beets and greens on the plate,” she says. “Even cubed sweet potato could be used.”

Topping the dish is a sweet and salty harvest blend that adds texture and crunch to the salad.

“(The crunch) will delight you on a Tuesday, or impress you when served to company or as part of a holiday meal,” Cave says.

Autumn Harvest Salad with Roasted Beets and Butternut Squash

Eight servings

Ingredients

Roasted Squash and Beets

3 cups butternut squash, in cubes or bite-sized chunks

3 cups beets, scrubbed and cubed (no need to peel)

4 tbsp. Green Olive Company extra virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Smoky Pumpkin Seeds (“Pepitas”)

1 tsp. Green Olive Company extra virgin olive oil

1/2 cup raw pumpkin seeds

1/2 tsp. sea salt

1/4 tsp. smoked paprika

1/4 tsp. ground cumin

2 tsp. real maple syrup

Balsamic Maple Vinaigrette Dressing

1/4 cup Green Olive Company Traditional or Maple-infused aged Balsamic Vinegar

1/4 cup Green Olive Company Extra Virgin Olive Oil

2 tbsp. real maple syrup (if desired for texture and flavor enhancement)

1 tbsp. brown sugar

1 clove garlic, minced

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

Salad

1 (6 oz) package of mixed greens

2 fuyu persimmons, peeled and sliced crosswise into 1/8" slices

1/2 cup of crumbled feta cheese

1 cup pomegranate seeds

1/8-1/4 cup chopped roasted almonds

Directions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit (to be increased to 400 degrees later), and line a baking sheet with parchment. Coat beets evenly with olive oil and spread onto the prepared sheet, then sprinkle with salt. Roast in the oven for 20 minutes, then take out and toss for even roasting, and move to one side of the pan. Increase the oven temperature to 400 degrees, then add squash evenly to the pan, drizzle with olive oil, sprinkle with salt and pepper, and roast together for 20-25 minutes until veggies are tender, stirring partway through as needed. Let cool. While roasting, prepare pumpkin seeds. Heat oil in a small frying pan over medium heat. Add pumpkin seeds, salt, paprika and cumin. Cook, stirring often, until fragrant, 2-3 minutes. Add maple syrup, stir to coat and remove from heat. Combine balsamic vinegar, olive oil, maple syrup (if desired), garlic, salt and pepper in a small bowl and whisk, or add to a glass container with a tight lid and shake vigorously to emulsify. Using a casserole dish, large salad bowl or platter, layer mixed greens, persimmons, cooled butternut squash, beets, feta, pomegranate seeds, pumpkin seeds and crushed roasted almonds to finish. Drizzle 2 tbsp. vinaigrette dressing over salad and serve remainder alongside.

Early Prep Tip: Squash, beets, pumpkin seeds and vinaigrette can be made in advance, but it can add appeal when some ingredients are still mildly warm or freshly toasted.

Lauren Serge is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group.