Grandview Heights/Marble Cliff Historical Society reaches important milestone

Once dubbed the “millionaire’s suburb,” the Grandview Heights/Marble Cliff Historical Society is celebrating its 50th anniversary. The nickname comes from the large number of industrialists and businessmen who once had their summer getaway cottages in Marble Cliff, according to the society’s President Kent Studebaker.

The concept for the historical society began with a conversation in 1973 between residents Ann Larrick and Win Keller. They were inspired by research into the area’s history completed by two teachers at Edison Elementary School.

Schools are still an important part of the society’s legacy – so much so that education about it starts in fourth grade in the district’s schools.

“We have a part of the curriculum that focuses on our local history…(the kids) do a walkabout in the community and they are learning as they experience the community,” Studebaker says.

Digital Days

Head of the society for the past four years, Studebaker reflects on how it’s changed since its official start in 1974 – noting the significant shift from paper to digital records. The community has easier access to archives, especially prospective homeowners looking to learn more about the history of houses in the area.

“Those (documents) which historically have been archived in a room at the library that was termed the Founder’s Room – and that’s the historical society’s physical site – have been accessed primarily by appointment. Now we have most of our materials available through the website, and folks have a greater opportunity to access historical data that we have in our collection,” Studebaker says.

After COVID-19, digital initiatives became integral to the society’s outreach. A quarterly e-newsletter and walking tours comprise its regular programming.

“We try to do historic and informational sharing, most of that is done digitally and we find that in the world – especially after being closed down a bit – digital became a very significant communication,” Studebaker says.

As of November 2023, the society released its 12th walking tour, which is a joint effort with the Grandview Heights Public Library. Tours are released three times a year, and each features eight identified sites and historical background.

Community members can access the app-based walking tours digitally and explore accessibility options for those who aren’t able to walk far distances.

“As you might imagine, this was a popular program during COVID when people weren't out, but they were walking in the community to escape isolation,” Studebaker says.

The most recently released walking tour is “The Italian Connection,” which details the history of the Italian community in the area.

Home Sweet Home

The Tour of Homes is another can’t-miss event organized by the historical society. Every three years, Grandview Heights and Marble Cliff residents are invited into six of the community’s significant homes to learn more about their history and architecture. Studebaker says every home featured has a story associated with them.

“The last couple tours have brought in upwards of 800 individuals that come into the community. It's a significant mix of local residents, but also folks who do not live in either Grandview Heights or Marble Cliff. So it is a highlight for the society and for the communities,” he says.

There are several properties in the community with unique backgrounds – including one that belonged to the Bush family.

“Samuel Prescott Bush, who was the grandfather and great grandfather of President Bush, built a home here in Marble Cliff,” Studebaker says. “It has been maintained, and is now the centerpiece of a condominium community called Prescott Place.”

Grandview Heights/Marble Cliff has accrued a large collection of historical monuments and archives, Studebaker says keeping up with all the materials is overwhelming for the society.

“Managing (the database) is probably much more of a challenge today than it was when the society started,” he says.

When looking back at these archives, such as photos of Grandview Avenue, Studebaker says the difference in the street from then to now is tangible.

“There were three grocery stores along that strip at one point, and now it’s the center of activity,” he says. “Grandview Avenue has always seemed to be a gathering point. There are pictures of high school students gathering in front of what had been a longtime drugstore there.”

Some Things Never Change

While the society and its surrounding communities may have changed, its mission remains the same.

After 50 years of serving the Grandview Heights/Marble Cliff area, Studebaker says the society has “maintained its stature” as an important part of both communities.

“It’s the keeper of the historic records, the opportunity to share with current residents, the history of the community,” he says. “And 50 years later, we still feel the same way, that it's important today and we feel that it will be important in the years to come.”

Ava Huelskamp is an contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.