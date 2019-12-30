Grandview Heights: Music in the Atrium turns 30

How can you tell if a community program is well-received? Well, 30 years under its belt is a glaring indicator that people love an event.

The Grandview Heights Public Library’s Annual Music in the Atrium Series is celebrating its 30th year in 2020. Since 2007, 137 concerts have been performed.

“We have a really engaged community,” Public Relations Manager Canaan Faulkner says. “We see familiar and new faces alike.”

These musical events are held in the heart of the library on Thursdays at 7 p.m. Each concert is casual, family-friendly and free. It’s not uncommon to see kids dancing right in the middle of the library. Plus, musicians oftentimes give insight about their art and delve into conversations with the audience.

“Libraries have definitely changed a lot over time,” Faulkner says. “They are the hub of the community. People are working, tutoring, reading, learning and having meetings. There are certainly rooms where you can hear a pin drop, but the typical ‘shushing’ isn’t heard often.”

The library attracts performers all across the country with impressive resumes. Faulkner looks for diversity in the musicians chosen, which is clear based upon past series. It has also housed genres spanning from American blues and folk to Turkish tunes. Big opera stars have performed, Jimmy Buffet’s bass player made an appearance, and one series even included a violin player who toured with Madonna. Of course, everyone loves to see local musicians as well.

“We offer a lot of events – over 750 events a year,” Faulkner says. “About 30,000 people come annually. Even our morning story times gather 100 people.”

Mallory Arnold is an associate editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.