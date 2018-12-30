Grandview 5columns project helps kids make public art

× Expand Photos courtesy of Marc Alter and Henrietta Cartwright The 5columns project encourages interaction and imagination from student artists and observers alike.

At first glance, the five black poles outside of Robert Louis Stevenson Elementary School might not look like much. However, they are an artistic canvas for the students and a public art installation for everyone to enjoy.

Artists and community leaders collaborate with students from the elementary school to create public art on the five columns. The columns themselves are five black poles, but in the minds of the students, they can be anything.

The columns have encouraged the creation of some unique and educational public art installations during the past couple of years. Recently, students strung thin fiber-optic cables from column to column and used the cables to display colored lights. The students installed small computers to control the lights from their classroom. They learned about fiber-optics and computer processing through this artwork.

“Traditional static art pieces get normalized and boring very quickly,” says Henrietta Cartwright, the creator of the 5columns project. “Collaboration is inherent in the nature of the columns. Without the work of everyone involved, they are only blank spaces.”

The project also introduces the students to a variety of community leaders and artists. An assistant professor and faculty member of World Music at Capital University, Eric Paton, worked with the students to create buffalo drums on the five columns. Local fabric artist Kate Gorman wrote messages in invisible ink with the children and hung them on the columns.

According to Cartwright, public art can help residents reflect on their environments, community values and awareness. It’s an expression of a community and is meant for everyone, she adds.

Cartwright was inspired by another event Robert Louis Stevenson Elementary host called All Arts Day.

“The whole school (during All Arts Day) is turned over to visiting artists who run different ‘stations’ for the children instead of lessons,” Cartwright says. “Then, I discovered that the Ohio Arts Council has grants for artists to be in residence within schools in Ohio. The idea spiraled from there.”

The 5columns project began in 2017. Since then, five different artists have worked with students to create unique art projects. Companies from the Grandview area have also taken notice of the unique idea. Fortin Ironworks and Research Alloys are some of the project’s biggest sponsors. Cartwright has also created a 5columns nonprofit dedicated to bringing more public art to Grandview.

“How wonderful would it be to create similar installations in other schools in Ohio and perhaps even globally?” Cartwright says. “What an amazing way to broaden the children’s horizons.”

Want to get involved? You can contribute to the 5columns project by giving donations or submitting ideas for future art projects.

“We need people from the community to get involved and commit time and expertise to our projects,” Cartwright says. “We also need sponsors and supplies to make our installations happen.”

Emily Chen is a contributing writer.