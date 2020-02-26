GHSD lends a helping hand to those in need

× Expand Photo courtesy of Grandview Heights School District

It started with an article she came across talking about an organization out of northeast Ohio. Dr. Jamie Lusher, chief academic officer and assistant superintendent of Grandview Heights City School District, was instantly inspired by the work Hands of Gratitude and wanted to help the cause.

The organization helps build and 3-D print prosthetic hands for those in need all across the world. After a short discussion with a fellow colleague, Lusher began planning a way to get Grandview Heights involved. In just over 24 hours, an ambitious plan was hatched that depended on the entire district – from kindergarten to high school students – to help build prosthetics.

“I wasn’t sure how that was going to be possible,” says Farrah Chrstos, president of the Grandview Education Foundation. “It seemed like quite a task.”

Through hard work and enthusiasm from students, it did happen, with spectacular results. With so much success, GHSD participated for the second year in a row this past fall.

Although initially there was a little skepticism on how the younger kids could participate, the program was a success with all ages.

“It was very cool overall. I went home and thought about how I was actually making a difference,” ninth- grade student Amber Trares says. “I would mess up and it was hard at times, but in the end, it was beneficial and we worked with our peers to make the world a better place.”

As the school district completed its second time building prosthetics this past November, the familiarity and prior experiences helped older students apply what they learned and work more efficiently, and even offering a helping hand to other groups.

“At the high school level, it was all student-led,” Lusher says. “From a bird’s eye view, the second time the students were a lot more proficient. The kids remembered some of the intricacies and the parts to be assembled from the last time.”

Aside from building prosthetic hands, students also decorated carrying cases and wrote letters to recipients. Ninth-grader Greta Tew was able to apply her creativity and language skills to her team’s work.

“I decorated bags and my friends and I made cards using calligraphy,” Tew says. “I wrote all the cards in Spanish.”

Students walk away from their work with a change in perspective and a little more gratitude to help carry them through the year.

“This day helps us feel a little more grateful, especially since we don’t ever have to worry about something like not having a hand,” ninth-grade student Alasdair Schlesinger, says. “It was an eye-opening experience.”

A Worldly Appreciation

The school’s work does not go unappreciated. To the surprise and enjoyment of the entire school district, they were sent pictures and videos of the recipients of the prosthetics.

Now with two years under its belt, Grandview Heights has helped more than 600 people across the globe. And for just three hours, an entire school district and 100 dedicated volunteers helped create a worldly impact.

“I think it’s one thing to say, ‘Yeah, we’re helping these kids,’ and to see someone we directly helped who uses it every day,” Trares says. “It was very eye-opening. I think a lot of schools and communities should participate because it really brings everyone together for the greater good.”

Brittany Mosley is a contributing writer.