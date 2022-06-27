Former White Sox player becomes healthy eating restaurateur

After four years in professional baseball, Casey Schroeder settled in to Grandview to pursue a new career endeavor: restaurant owner.

Following his career as a catcher for Chicago White Sox minor league teams, he wanted a new opportunity to step up to the plate. This time, he’s promoting healthy foods as a Clean Eatz franchisee.

Career Catcher

Growing up in Lima, Schroeder had always loved baseball. In high school, he realized it was something he could make a career out of.

As Schroeder graduated from high school in 2012, Baseball America ranked him the 14th best player in Ohio. That year, he was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals but declined the offer and chose to attend college instead. In 2014, he was drafted again by the Oakland A’s but stayed for his senior year at Coastal Carolina University to continue honing his skills. Coastal Carolina College lists his batting average as a .394 for his final season.

Finally, in 2015, Schroeder accepted an offer after being drafted by the Chicago White Sox in the eighth round of the MLB draft. He went on to play for four years with the White Sox’s minor league teams, ending with the organization’s Class AA affiliate team, the Birmingham Barons – that put him at the second-highest level of play in Minor League Baseball.

After four years, in 2018, Schroeder retired from the White Sox.

“I was at a point where I’d seen people chase the dream in baseball,” he says. “With where I was with my age, I felt it was time to move on to the next chapter of my life.”

Clean Up Hitter

After retiring from baseball, Schroeder searched for a new career that aligned with his values. He had a true passion for sports, not just baseball, as a collegiate football and basketball player in addition to baseball. That passion had given him a strong interest in wellness and healthy eating.

Schroeder first got an idea for his post-baseball career in an offseason. He spent those months living in Myrtle Beach to train and finish school. A strength coach recommended he try Clean Eatz to help maintain good eating habits. Schroeder quickly became a fan and took an interest in one day opening a franchise.

A national franchise, Clean Eatz focuses on healthy eating through natural foods. Its recipes utilize vegetables, fruits and whole grains. The menu features items such as wings, nachos and burgers that are all restructured and portion-controlled to provide healthy, nutrient-rich meals. By providing meal plans and made-to-order options, Clean Eatz strives to provide people with the tools necessary to live a healthy lifestyle.

Identifying with that mission, Schroeder quickly became a regular at the Myrtle Beach location.

“The food fit my goals for my athletic career,” he says. “(Clean Eatz) shares my passions of fitness, health and wellness. Healthy food doesn’t have to be boring.”

After retiring from baseball, Schroeder moved to Grandview to be closer to his sister, then in school at The Ohio State University, and friends. There, he took the opportunity to open Columbus’ first Clean Eatz location. His Clintonville restaurant opened in October 2018.

He says his career in professional sports instilled in him the value of hard work. That work ethic has proven directly transferable from the baseball diamond to the board room. Or, more often, the kitchen.

“I’m the kind of person who likes to put in the work and reap the benefits of that,” he says. “I thought I could do that in a business career, so I made that decision and didn’t look back.”

Opening a business franchise is no easy undertaking, though. Schroeder says he was constantly discovering what he could do better and how the business could be more effective.

“Early on, even though we were successful, we were inefficient, and had no real brand presence in the area,” Schroeder says. “It took a lot of long hours and hitting the pavement, but I feel as though we have established ourselves as the go to place for health

and wellness in the Columbus area, and the best place for those looking to make healthier changes in their lives.”

His discoveries proved effective. Schroeder has since opened locations in Dublin and New Albany.

“The lessons I’ve learned over the last three years have allowed me to get to where I am today,” he says.

Schroeder says he is looking forward to continuing to promote healthy foods that aren’t boring through his restaurants around central Ohio.

Eat healthy at home!

Schroeder’s Nashville Chicken Mac and Cheese recipe provides both a healthy and flavorful meal. Through portion control and the use of ingredients with lower amounts of grain, sugar, salts and unhealthy fats, this meal is under 400 calories.

Nashville Chicken Mac and Cheese

Ingredients:

4 oz. whole wheat penne pasta

1 oz. low-sodium cheddar cheese sauce

.01 oz. garlic powder

½ oz. Nashville hot chicken sauce

½ oz. light mayonnaise

.2 oz. drained bread and butter pickle juice

4 oz. breaded chicken chunks

Bread and butter pickle chips, for garnish

Directions:

Prepare whole wheat pasta according to package directions. Drain, then add cheddar cheese sauce and garlic powder. Set aside. Mix Nashville hot chicken sauce, mayonnaise, and bread and butter juice. Toss breaded chicken chunks in the sauce. Combine chicken with pasta mixture, garnish with bread and butter pickle chips and serve.

Megan Roth is an assistant editor atCityScene Media Group. Feedback welcomeat mroth@cityscenemediagroup.com