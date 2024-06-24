Decades of Care: Finding the perfect home

With easy access to amenities, options for social activities and top-of-the-line healthcare, it is a shame you have to be at least 55 to live in most senior living communities.

Many adults may not realize the amount of lifestyle options they have within the communities located in the UA and Grandview area. Mirroring the high-end luxury apartments and condominium complexes in the area, many senior living communities today include swimming pools, fitness facilities, outdoor lounging spaces, walking paths and more.

One of these communities is First Community Village (FCV), an Upper Arlington tradition since 1963. Although the organization’s mission to provide the best experience for its residents has never changed, the ways in which FCV provides those experiences surely have changed throughout the decades.

“Needs have evolved over the years,” David Timmons, an FCV resident since 2012, says. “It started out as a place for mother and is far beyond that now.”

When Timmons and his wife were contemplating the move into FCV, she told him, “We need to do it when we can, not when we have to,” which ended up being the best decision for Timmons and his wife.

People are moving to independent and assisted living communities at a younger age and taking advantage of the social scene and resources.

FCV isn’t the only great living community in the area, Harrison on 5th, located near Victorian Village is conveniently close to locally-owned restaurants and a grocery store, so residents can easily take advantage of the area. It also has multiple options for space and levels of care.

The newest addition in Upper Arlington is The Coventry located in the Kingsdale Shopping Center. The Coventry offers a full range of living options, as well as a sky terrace. The Forum at Knightsbridge boasts its greenery and a

ccess to nature as well as being pet-friendly–and is across from the new Pickle and Chill.

If you need help choosing where you want to live and what level of care is appropriate for you, the Ohio Assisted Living Association (OALA) is located off Dublin Road in Marble Cliff. In Grandview, Senior Transition Experts are also available to help connect you or a loved one to a place that meets your needs and living preferences.

Kyle Quinlan is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com