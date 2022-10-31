Festive Fall Apple Butter Recipe

Courtesy of Unsplash. Photo by Sheri Silver Apple Butter

Festive Fall Apple Butter

November being the chilliest month of autumn means that it is the perfect time to try out some new cozy homestyle recipes. This apple butter recipe from Rev. Vicki Zust from St. Mark’s is easy enough to leave sitting while you turn your attention to your thanksgiving dinner. Your apple butter will wow your guests with its hearty natural flavors.

Ingredients

3.5 – 4 pounds apples, any variety (Vicki suggests a combination of sweet and tart!)

½ cup sugar either white or brown

1 tbsp. cinnamon

1 tsp. nutmeg

½ tsp. ground cloves

2 pinches of salt

Process

Cut the apples into small dice. It is better if you peel them, but is not necessary.

Put everything into the Crock Pot.

Cook 5 hours on high or 10 hours on low.

Blend with a stick blender if you like smooth apple butter or mash with a potato masher if you like it chunkier.

Tyler Kirkendall is an Editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at tkirkendall@cityscenemediagroup.com.