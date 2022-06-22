Family makes space for cooks in the kitchen at Marble Cliff home

Courtesy of Haus Studio Designs

More than two years ago, Mike and Debra Hoelzle agreed they weren’t satisfied with their Grandview home. To make matters more challenging, renovating the old home was out of the question.

The solution, then was to move, and they were in luck: they found another home in the area that better fit their lifestyle. Namely, the new home had the bigger kitchen they craved, and it offered an excellent foundation for building upon.

“The kitchen was almost a blank canvas to start,” Mike says.

They wasted no time getting started. In fact, the Hoelzles began to renovate before even moving in.

Contracting with Haus Studio Designs, the couple appreciated a number of ideas the company proposed for improvements to the home. Flooring on the ground level was replaced and some minor work was done in the bathroom, but the bulk of the project focused on the kitchen.

Debra says the couple wanted a kitchen layout that allowed for at least two people to move around and handle tasks like cooking and cleaning without bumping into each other.

“We wanted to be able to cook and clean dishes in the kitchen while having our kids in the same room,” Mike says.

Central to the expansion, Haus removed a load-bearing wall that separated the old dining room from a galley kitchen to merge the two spaces. The new supports are covered in wood to blend into the design. The open space made room for a large island to serve as the center of the room.

The kitchen now has space for the Hoelzle children to do homework while the parents handle chores and cook. There’s also plenty of cabinet space so that countertops can be kept tidy, especially important to Debra, who doesn’t like clutter. That also means their Skara Brae countertops are always on full display.

The additional counter space also aids in hosting gatherings and preparing or serving a number of plates at once. With a 60-inch fridge and freezer – neatly tucked in line with the cabinetry – and a 48-inch dual-fuel range, the kitchen is built for entertaining. It doesn’t hurt that there’s easy access to the outdoor pool from the kitchen, allowing for family and friends to move freely between the two spaces.

The new space perfectly reflects the Hoelzles’ lifestyle – it mixes practicality with heart.

“The kitchen is the heart of the home,” she says.

