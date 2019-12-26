Fala-FULL of Goodness

Health experts say you should never rush through lunch – but what if you only have 15 minutes to eat, or the kid’s soccer practice is coming up, or you need something quickly before zipping off for errands? Sometimes lunch needs to be fast, and that can mean making unhealthy selections.

However, it is possible to get a quick lunch without sacrificing nutrients. Dubbed as the world’s healthiest diet, the Mediterranean diet can mean colorful and nutritious meals that can be quickly prepared, too. The palate is abundant in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes and olive oil. Lean protein such as fish is often featured.

A study by the New England Journal of Medicine found that people on a Mediterranean diet are far less likely to have a heart attack or stroke compared to those on a low-fat diet. Plus, the same study suggested that people who eat the foods typical to the diet have a lower body mass index and stronger brain.

There are plenty of Mediterranean options in the Tri-Village area, perfect for lunch. Brassica allows you to pick your choices of house pickled veggies, protein, hummus or falafel.

Lupo offers an abundance of colorful plates, with seafood-centric dishes such as scallops a la plancha, freshly shucked oysters and octopus la plancha. Now that’s what we call switching up lunch.

For vegan and gluten-free folks, Mazah Mediterranean Eatery puts together delicious vegetarian grape leaves, falafel pita pocket sandwiches and fatayer (spinach pie).

It’s easy to get bored when you eat the same thing for lunch every day, but it’s almost impossible to order the same meal twice at these Mediterranean restaurants. Spice up your afternoon and pick a menu item you’ve never tried (what the heck is a kefta kebob?) all while doing good for your health.

Oh, and another tip: always say, “yes” to baklava – trust us.

So, you’ve tried falafel and now you’re hooked. Here’s an easy recipe you can make at home when you’re in a pinch and dying for a fix.

Homemade falafel

Ingredients

1 can chickpeas, drained

4 gloves garlic, chopped

1 shallot, chopped

2 tbsp. parsley, chopped

1 tsp. ground cumin

1 tsp. ground coriander

3 tbsp. flour

Salt

Black pepper

Vegetable oil

Directions