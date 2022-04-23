Double decker porch perfect for summer entertaining

Six years ago, Ryan Kirkland and his wife, Wendy, decided to do what so many dream of but few have the opportunity to do: build their dream home from the ground up.

Though daunting, going the route of a new build meant complete control of their home’s design and functionality – it would be entirely their own. They were faced with countless decisions, from the size of the bedrooms to the paint color on the walls. The easiest decision to make, though, was the city where the home would be built.

Ryan says he and Wendy were looking for a central location between their work offices, and Upper Arlington was the perfect spot.

The finished house was a dream, but still something was missing. The Kirklands wanted an outdoor space to entertain friends and family. They’d built the house with a two-level porch, but it faced south and got far too hot for guests in the summertime. Plus, the lower porch accumulated bugs, rain water and bird nests.

“Our goal was to build a space so that it looked like it was always part of the house,” Ryan says. “Because when we first built the house, we had no idea we’d need this kind of porch – then we wished we had one.”

All in all, a porch remodel seemed like it would be a walk in the park compared to building a home from scratch. But the project, which took close to five months, was complicated when the pandemic struck in 2020.

“We started before COVID-19, and I think we were about 80 percent done with it when the pandemic hit,” Ryan says. “Those final details, like electric, were slow because of it.”

Despite the initial delays, the porch came together and has given the couple a space to relax and

entertain. Features include a fireplace, fan and a sealed floor that protects the lower level from rain damage.

One unique aspect is the phantom screens that electronically rise and fall when needed. Ryan credits Wendy for that idea, and he certainly appreciated the shades during cicada season shortly after the renovations were finished.

The only bug the Kirklands have now is the remodeling bug. The couple wasted no time before beginning to brainstorm their next project.

“We’re putting a pool in our backyard and need a pool house and entertainment area,” Ryan says. “We’re just figuring out the details, but it’s exciting.”