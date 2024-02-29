Dot Keil Stepping Away After Impacting a Generation of Students

For more than ten years, when there was a teacher appreciation event, classroom party or fundraiser at a Grandview Heights school, Dot Keil was there.

Though she may not have been noticed “in the field” during some events, she was likely in the background making sure everything ran smoothly.

Her roles have included president, vice president and secretary of the PTO, co-chair of the elementary talent show and president of the Grandview Heights Band & Orchestra Boosters.

As she prepares to watch her youngest, Freddie, graduate from Grandview Heights High School this spring, Keil is stepping away from some of her responsibilities to let other parents take up the reins. While she has countless memories she will remember fondly, she is excited for new ways to get involved.

Growing Grandview roots

Keil is originally from Dayton and earned an undergraduate degree in communications at the University of Dayton.

After graduating, she moved to Columbus to be closer to her now husband, Rich, who was finishing his degree at The Ohio State University. Once in Columbus she went on to earn a master’s degree in Education, Workforce Education and Lifelong Learning at OSU.

In 1994, she and Rich married and moved to Westerville. But, Keil found that her heart was still in Grandview Heights.

They have lived in their Grandview Heights home since 1999. Keil says she and her husband couldn’t imagine having raised their two kids anywhere else. Their oldest child, Sydney, is graduating from Capital University in May.

Life of service

“Thank you is not enough for the dedication she has given to the staff and students of Grandview Heights. Her love for the district is palpable and she will be missed.” -- Grandview Heights Schools Chief Academic Officer Angela Ullum

Keil works as an Education Program Manager for the Supreme Court of Ohio.

Growing up watching her mother serve as the president of her PTO, Keil knew that when she had kids, she wanted to give back to their schools as much as possible.

“My favorite thing, probably in the world, is to take something that’s already good and try to make it a little bit better,” Keil says. “Which is, to me, more interesting and more satisfying than taking something that’s bad and fixing it. That’s that sweet spot for me, you know, it’s already pretty great but there’s always room for some improvement.”

Over the years she has helped organize countless classroom parties, fundraisers and activities, and she says the elementary-level talent show, the Bobcat Revue, is her favorite.

Keil with son Freddie and his friends before Bobcat Revue in 2017.

“What a gift to be able to be there with (students) and to help them achieve their vision,” Keil says. “Performing, it’s a little bit of a risk and it takes a little bit of bravery. And I think it was a privilege to be able to sort of nurture that in these young people.

Keil has organized teacher appreciation and celebration events for years. Being a passionate educator herself, Keil knows how far a token of gratitude goes in this line of work.

“Any chance I have to make people feel a little bit special, or to celebrate their achievement, or to acknowledge and appreciate the work that they do, then I’m all in,” Keil says.

Impacting the future

Keil has become a familiar face to those involved in the district, and her efforts haven’t gone unnoticed.

Grandview Heights High School Principal Sam Belk says it doesn’t take long to see how much she cares.

“She is so passionate about the events she puts on,” Belk says. “She makes them fun and engaging, not just for high school students, but (she) really does engage all different grades’ bands so they’re truly excit

Keli with Jay Carini selling tickets for the cake walk in 2022.

ed to get involved with performing arts.”

No matter what she decides to do or where she goes next, the programs she helped build will have a lasting impact at Grandview Heights Schools.

“It’s easy to do things and then just walk away from them and sometimes they’ll go away,” Belk says. “I truly believe some of the things (Keil) put her time, love, tears, sweat, all that good stuff, into here at Grandview, I think those are going to be long-lasting things that will impact generations of kids.”

Rachel Karas is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at rkaras@cityscenemediagroup.com.