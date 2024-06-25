Destigmatizing mental health and increasing mindfulness

Through a partnership between Franklin County Public Health (FCPH) and community members, the Upper Arlington Community Health Action Team (UA CHAT) strives to make the city a healthier and happier place for everyone. Through community outreach, surveys and statistics from FCPH, UA CHAT focuses on destigmatizing mental health and spreading mindfulness to all, from youth to older adults.

Expand Franklin County Public Health

Katy Oberle, UA CHAT coordinator co-chair, says UA CHAT is planning, financing and supporting “zen dens” at Upper Arlington High School. These zen dens are essentially mindful spaces for students and staff to take a moment for deep breathing, destressing or even practice yoga.

Through a CHAT mini grant of $11,000, the organization was able to help fund the school’s efforts to implement these spaces, CHAT Coordinator from FCPH, Amani Alam, says. Although not available yet, the zen dens are set to be implemented at the beginning of this school year.

Expand Katy Oberle receiving FCPH grant to fund Zen Den Rooms initiative.

Oberle says students were surveyed, and indicated that they overwhelmingly supported the zen den idea.

A space dedicated for calming music, comfortable furniture and relaxing lighting are some of the requests the students had for the area, Alam says.

While implementing zen dens has a goal of benefiting students, Oberle says there is also a ripple effect that will occur with parents of students and family members of staff through making them aware of the importance of mental health. This project will not only impact the students, but the entire community as well.

“That makes a statement that this is a part of our culture in the schools,” Oberle says. “We value not only academic excellence, but we value student and staff mental health and well-being.”

Oberle says UA CHAT will act as a resource to help meet the needs of the school and community.

It is one of seven CHATs that operate throughout the county, including in Hilliard, Westerville, Prairie Township, Canal Winchester, Clinton Township and an East Side CHAT that each purse local members' community’s goals.

Though the COVID-19 pandemic slowed community engagement and complicated the fight against mental health stigmas, Oberle says the team is small but mighty, with about eight consistent members.

Meetings are held once a month where members share ideas and concerns, interacting with others to explore new ways to improve their environment. All members, even the chair members, are volunteers.

Those interested in joining UA CHAT can contact the organization at FCPHCHAT@franklincountyohio.gov, where individuals from all backgrounds, occupations and ages are welcome.

If you feel you don’t hold the credentials or experience to join the UA CHAT, Oberle wants to remind all Upper Arlington residents that “you’re a stakeholder if you care about our community.”

Kyle Quinlan is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.