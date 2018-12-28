Creative, hands-on activities offered locally

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hip Hues

When’s the last time you worked with your hands? According to an analysis done on the job-hunting site Monster, it could be the key to happiness.

Studies in brain plasticity have proven that exercises involving hand movement – including simple tasks such as sweeping – create new neural pathways in the brain, prevent illness and could even help you live longer. It’s recommended that everyone find a hobby that involves working directly with their hands, as the attention to detail and rhythmic motions balance out stagnant workplace habits.

Even outside the context of the workplace, creating something is quite rewarding. We’ve identified several local establishments that offer you the chance to learn and create in new ways.

1068 Goodale Blvd. | www.hip-hues.com

Whether you need corporate t-shirts or wish to unlock your creative side with the art of screen-printing, Hip Hues is the place to venture.

Hip Hues was developed in 2012 in Nashville, but Columbus native founders Sondra Noble and Tracy Dunn loved the idea so much that they decided to launch a hometown studio in 2018. The duo aims to create the perfect interactive screen-printing experience for families, couples or anyone interested in the art.

“People loved it from the beginning,” Noble says. “We’ve been bringing art, smiles and super-comfy tees to people all over the country for six years now. I’m so glad that we took a chance on a completely new concept all those years ago and that we could launch (it) in our hometown (in 2018).”

Most designs are already loaded ahead of time, but the actual process is left up to the guests. Guests are able to print custom designs on gifts or other party favors in less than two minutes. Hip Hues also hosts private parties at its studios for large groups, perfect for corporate outings, baby showers, wedding parties or anything in between.

“We want people to get engaged, step outside of the mundane for a few minutes (or hours), and have fun,” Noble says. “I love watching people when they first lift up the screen and see what they printed. It’s like magic.”

1255 Grandview Ave. | www.thecandlelab.com

There’s nothing better than the warm smell of candles, and at the Candle Lab you get to create a customized scent that perfectly captures your personal happy place. With over 120 fragrances to mix and match, there’s no doubt you’ll be able to find a combination that suits your fancy. You also get to mix and pour your own candle with the help of an expert, ensuring you’re a part of every step in the process.

Most importantly, nearly every option can be done for less than $25, making it hard to make just one. There’s also a variety of other products to personalize if candles aren’t your thing.

The Candle Lab has body lotions, hand soaps, sugar scrubs, room sprays and many other customizable items that make the perfect addition to any home (or a perfect gift!). Don’t have time to create and pour your own? You can still enjoy all the fun by ordering online.

The Smithery: Artist Made Goods

1306 Grandview Ave. | www.shopthesmithery.com

Who doesn’t love handmade jewelry? Anne Holman and Jen Townsend certainly do, so they started The Smithery to bring their love for metalworking to the Columbus community. Whether you’re an experienced metalsmith or just want to learn some tricks of the trade, The Smithery has classes to help you along your creative journey.

“We are passionate about the value handmade objects can add to your life,” Holman says. “We strongly believe that how things are made is important, and we love to share that with our students and customers. Every object in our store is thoughtfully designed and handcrafted by an artist.”

The Smithery provides all the materials and tools needed to make the perfect handcrafted gift or develop skills in torch soldering and enameling in a kiln. All guests need to do is show up with a willingness to learn.

“We want our students to feel empowered while making things with their hands,” Holman says. “People who do not see themselves as having artistic skill can still leave one of our workshops with something they can wear and be proud of.”

1974 N. Mallway Dr. | www.picassosartstudio.com

Do you have little ones in the family? Make sure to stop by Picassos to unleash your child’s inner artist in a communal atmosphere that encourages the development of critical thinking skills and, most importantly, fun.

Every class offered at Picassos allows children to explore the different facets of art, including different mediums and techniques, while also allowing them to express themselves freely.

Classes range from family-oriented lessons to more scheduled workshops with different age groups. There’s even a KindergARTen program that combines traditional schoolwork with imaginative play and socialization.

1806 W. Fifth Ave. | www.craft-n-vinyl.com

With state-of-the-art equipment and a cozy, relaxed environment, Craft & Vinyl has the potential to take your songwriting dreams to the next level. And if you’re an experienced performer, there are also sound engineers and producers available to help guide the session to make sure you’re right on track.

Two-hour sessions start at $60, and guests are encouraged to browse the vinyl shelves and enjoy some of the delicious craft beers offered between takes.

If you’re itching to start a band or just want to experience craft beers, check this place out. Group events are also available and the studio is currently booking corporate outings, team-building activities and other private events.

Tessa Flattum is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.