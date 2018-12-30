CoGo offers more ways to get around Upper Arlington

× Expand Photos courtesy of Chad Gibson and Justin Milam CoGo has nearly 50 stations dispersed throughout Columbus and the surrounding communities.

The City of Upper Arlington added five CoGo bike-sharing stations in October 2018. Bexley, Grandview Heights and downtown Columbus are also adding new stations. That boosts the total number of CoGo stations in the Columbus area to 46.

CoGo is a bike-sharing system where riders can swipe their credit cards and ride for a period of time. Riders pick up bikes at a station and drop them back at any station. Bike-sharing systems have become more and more popular in cities across the country over the past decade.

The City installed the five new stations at Kingsdale Center, Tremont Center and the Mallway, as well as on West Lane Avenue and the northwest corner of North Star Road and Northwest Boulevard.

Upper Arlington brought CoGo to its residents in order to achieve the City’s goal of increasing cycling and creating more alternate transit opportunities. The CoGo system also has great health benefits for Upper Arlington residents and encourages exploration of the city.

“Affording the residents with a new recreation and transit option is a benefit that will enhance their quality of life,” says Chad Gibson, senior planning officer of the community development department for the City of Upper Arlington.

CoGo launched a special "unicorn bike" in partnership with Chipotle Mexican Grill back in 2015, promising the lucky rider to spot this bike during the promotion a year's worth of food.

The CoGo project spanned two years and the City of Upper Arlington held at least ten town hall meetings to discuss the installation. Grant funding from the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission covered about 80 percent of the project’s costs.

Students from The Ohio State University worked on the CoGo project to identify ideal spots for new stations. They chose locations based on factors such as foot traffic and nearby bike paths.

“Our developing mixed-use areas like Lane Avenue and Kingsdale are a perfect match for bikeshare,” Gibson says. “Thoughtful density increases in these select locations have brought energy that welcomes a service like CoGo. Our bicycle infrastructure, such as the Bikeway Boulevard along Arlington Avenue, welcomes this form of recreation and transit.”

The new CoGo locations also encourage exploration of Upper Arlington. The Mallway, among other locations, is well-known for its Upper Arlington charm. Gibson encourages riders to explore Wyandot Park, the Upper Arlington Public Library and Griggs Reservoir Park.

The bike-share service doesn’t stop here. The City will monitor ridership and determine if additional stations should be added. They already have a few areas in mind for future locations including Thompson Park, Reed Road Park and Fancyburg Park.

Emily Chen is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.