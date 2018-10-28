Can't-miss holiday 2018 events throughout Tri-Village

× Expand romrodinka 863508180

How is it that the most wonderful time of year is also always the busiest? Don’t let the chaos of the season stop you from partaking in these Tri-Village events this November and December.

Nov. 4

Centennial Cycle

1-4 p.m.

As Upper Arlington closes out its centennial year, residents can celebrate together with a family-friendly bike ride through the community. The courses will take riders throughout the community and its parks, with fun rest stops with snacks along the way. After the race, riders can munch on refreshments and enjoy live music from local favorite Agent 99.

Riders can choose to participate in a five-mile course or a 10-mile course. The cost to participate is $10. Riders can register on the City of Upper Arlington website.

Nov. 22

Columbus Turkey Trot

9 a.m.

While it might seem counterintuitive to voluntarily exercise on the best food-focused holiday of the year, consider burning off some of those Thanksgiving calories at the annual Columbus Turkey Trot – and then replenish them with the delicious pumpkin pie you get just for participating.

An Upper Arlington tradition for over 30 years, runners can participate in the 5 Miler race or the 2 Mile Walk & Talk, and children can even join the Tot Trot. All races begin at the Shops on Lane Avenue. The adult races are $40 per entry, and the Tot Trot is $5. Be sure to register on their website to get your race shirt, medal and pie.

Nov. 26-Dec. 17

Letters to Santa

Make sure you get that wish list to Santa this year! Skip the postal services and drop off your letters to Santa in the special mailboxes at the Grandview Heights Public Library or the Grandview Center. Make sure to include an additional envelope addressed to the child. In turn, you’ll receive a response from Santa at your house. You also have the option to email Santa; send your wish list and return address to santa@grandviewheights.org.

Nov. 30

Upper Arlington Winter Festival & Tree Lighting Ceremony

6-8:30 p.m.

The annual Upper Arlington Winter Festival & Tree Lighting ceremony is full of all the best activities to kick off December. In addition to viewing the tree lighting, attendees can snack on s’mores, coffee and hot chocolate, while caroling, taking a ride in a horse-drawn carriage or viewing an ice sculpture demonstration. As an added bonus, Santa will make an appearance – along with some of his best reindeer.

Dec. 1

Upper Arlington Public Library Holiday Happiness

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

An Upper Arlington holiday season staple for almost 30 years, the Upper Arlington Public Library’s Holiday Happiness event features music, a gingerbread decorating contest, face painting, balloon animals and an abundance of holiday cheer. Santa has promised to stop by, and the Upper Arlington Middle School choir will perform some holiday favorites.

Dec. 4

Grandview Heights/Marble Cliff Tree Lighting Ceremony

6-9 p.m.

The Grandview Heights/Marble Cliff Tree Lighting Ceremony will feature not only the traditional tree lighting, but also a multitude of activities for family members of all ages. Enjoy the iceless skating rink and take a stab at a craft or holiday-themed coloring activity while enjoying live music by the Grandview Heights High School Choir.

Feeling like spreading some holiday cheer? The fire department will in also be in attendance, and will be accepting donations for its annual toy and food drive.

Dec. 6

Ohio Statehouse Holiday Festival and Tree Lighting

5:30-7:30 p.m.

In case you haven’t quite scratched your tree lighting itch with your local holiday festival, you can always stop by the Ohio Statehouse for Columbus’ own holiday festival and tree lighting. Like any good holiday festival, you can expect carolers, seasonally appropriate refreshments and a special visit from Santa. This festival has an educational twist – attendees will get to mingle with historical characters.

Dec. 11

Grandview Heights High School Holiday Band Concert

7 p.m.

Let the Grandview Heights High School jazz ensemble serenade you with some of your favorite holiday tunes (with a jazzy twist) and listen to the full GHHS Concert Band serve up some seasonal goodness.

Dec. 13

Upper Arlington High School Winter Choral Concert

7:30 p.m.

The Upper Arlington High School Winter Choral Concert will get you excited for the season – the season of winter, that is! The concert will feature a selection of secular songs celebrating everyone’s favorite snowy season.

Dec. 14

Grandview Heights High School Holiday Choral Concert

7 p.m.

The Grandview Heights High School Choir will perform its annual holiday concert. Sit back in the GHHS Auditorium and enjoy some holiday tunes by the choir, led by director Andrew Grega.

Dec. 14-16

A Christmas Carol

Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m.; Sunday, 2:30 p.m.

No holiday season is complete without your favorite curmudgeon, Ebenezer Scrooge. The Grandview Carriage Place Players will be putting on holiday staple A Christmas Carol for two nights at Van Fleet Theater in the Columbus Performing Arts Center. Enjoy the classic tale of redemption, inspiration and true holiday spirit.

Tickets are $5 at the door.

Dec. 15

Gingerbread Decorating Party

12:30-2 p.m.

Join Grandview Heights Parks and Recreation for a gingerbread bonanza! Whether you’re looking to show off your skills in the gingerbread decorating competition or just want to enjoy some quality time decorating everyone’s favorite holiday cookie, the Gingerbread Decorating Party is the place to be.

Gingerbread and icing will be provided, but participants are encouraged to bring any other decorations they would like to use.

Taylor Woodhouse is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.