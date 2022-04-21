Tri-Village Calendar | May/June 2022

Memorial Day, library events and Tour De Grandview Bike Race

May 1, 15

Sunday Swim

1-3 p.m.

Upper Arlington High School Natatorium

1625 Zollinger Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.com

May 5

Pop-Up Library at Pierce Field

3-4:30 p.m.

Pierce Field

1080 W. 1st Ave.

www.ghpl.libnet.info

Wednesdays Starting May 18

UA Farmers Market

4-7 p.m.

Tremont Pool Parking Lot

2850 Tremont Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

May 21

Spring Fling

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Sunny 95 Park

4395 Carriage Hill Ln.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

May 29

Graduation for Grandview Heights High School, Upper Arlington High School

www.ghschools.org

www.uaschools.org

 May 22

Wall of Honor Induction Event

3-4 p.m.

 Municipal Services Center

3600 Tremont Rd.

www.uahistory.org

The Wall of Honor, located on the limestone wall in front of Upper Arlington’s Municipal Services Center, commemorates deceased residents of the community who have contributed significantly to the city, state or nation. This year’s Wall of Honor induction ceremony recognizes Labor Day Arts Festival co-founder Don Dodrill and filmmaker and professor Robert Wagner.  

May 30

Memorial Day Run

Upper Arlington Fire Station #72

3861 Reed Rd.

www.uaca.org

May 30-June 5

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Muirfield Village Golf Club, 5750 Memorial Dr., Dublin

www.thememorialtournament.com

June 10

Tour De Grandview Bike Race

4-11 p.m.

Grandview City Streets and Grandview Avenue

www.tourdegrandview.com

June 10

Movies in the Park: Sing 2

7:30 p.m.

Mountview Baptist Church, 2140 Fishinger Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

June 24

Movies in the Park: Free Willy

7:30 p.m.

Thompson Park South Shelter,

2020 McCoy Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

June 25

The Grandview Hop

5-9 p.m.

Grandview Avenue from 1st Avenue to 5th Avenue

www.grandviewhop.com

Grandview Heights Public Library

1685 W. First Ave.www.ghpl.org

Mondays, May 2- May 23

Traveling Through Asia and the Pacific Islands at the Movies

6:30-8:30 p.m.

May 3

Small Farm Animal Visit

7-8 p.m.

May 12

Bob Piascik

7-8 p.m.

May 19

Yappy Hour 12

6:30-8 p.m.

May 31

Family Concert with ProMusica Chamber Orchestra

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Upper Arlington Public Library

www.ualibrary.org

May 3

DIY Digital Photo Albums

2-3 p.m.

May 5

Growing Culinary Herbs

6:30-7:30 p.m.

May 31

Senior Movie Series

6-7:30 p.m.