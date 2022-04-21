Tri-Village Calendar | May/June 2022

May 1, 15
Sunday Swim
1-3 p.m.
Upper Arlington High School Natatorium
1625 Zollinger Rd.
May 5
Pop-Up Library at Pierce Field
3-4:30 p.m.
Pierce Field
1080 W. 1st Ave.
Wednesdays Starting May 18
UA Farmers Market
4-7 p.m.
Tremont Pool Parking Lot
2850 Tremont Rd.
May 21
Spring Fling
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Sunny 95 Park
4395 Carriage Hill Ln.
May 29
Graduation for Grandview Heights High School, Upper Arlington High School
May 22
Wall of Honor Induction Event
3-4 p.m.
Municipal Services Center
3600 Tremont Rd.
The Wall of Honor, located on the limestone wall in front of Upper Arlington’s Municipal Services Center, commemorates deceased residents of the community who have contributed significantly to the city, state or nation. This year’s Wall of Honor induction ceremony recognizes Labor Day Arts Festival co-founder Don Dodrill and filmmaker and professor Robert Wagner.
May 30
Memorial Day Run
Upper Arlington Fire Station #72
3861 Reed Rd.
May 30-June 5
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
Muirfield Village Golf Club, 5750 Memorial Dr., Dublin
June 10
Tour De Grandview Bike Race
4-11 p.m.
Grandview City Streets and Grandview Avenue
June 10
Movies in the Park: Sing 2
7:30 p.m.
Mountview Baptist Church, 2140 Fishinger Rd.
June 24
Movies in the Park: Free Willy
7:30 p.m.
Thompson Park South Shelter,
2020 McCoy Rd.
June 25
The Grandview Hop
5-9 p.m.
Grandview Avenue from 1st Avenue to 5th Avenue
Grandview Heights Public Library
1685 W. First Ave.www.ghpl.org
Mondays, May 2- May 23
Traveling Through Asia and the Pacific Islands at the Movies
6:30-8:30 p.m.
May 3
Small Farm Animal Visit
7-8 p.m.
May 12
Bob Piascik
7-8 p.m.
May 19
Yappy Hour 12
6:30-8 p.m.
May 31
Family Concert with ProMusica Chamber Orchestra
11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Upper Arlington Public Library
www.ualibrary.org
May 3
DIY Digital Photo Albums
2-3 p.m.
May 5
Growing Culinary Herbs
6:30-7:30 p.m.
May 31
Senior Movie Series
6-7:30 p.m.