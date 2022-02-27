Tri-Village Calendar | March/April 2022

March 3-5

Grandview Heights High School presents The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

7:30 p.m. daily

Location TBA

www.ghschools.org

March 3-6

Arnold Sports Festival

Greater Columbus Convention Center, 400 N. High St.

www.arnoldsportsfestival.com

March 8

Blood Drive

8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Municipal Services Center

3600 Tremont Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

March 14-21

Upper Arlington City Schools Spring Break

March 15

High School Band Concert

7 p.m.

Location TBA

www.ghschools.org

March 17

Jazz Ensemble Concert

7 p.m.

Location TBA

www.ghschools.org

March 28- April 1

Grandview Heights Schools Spring Break

April 5

Understanding Columbus’ Underground Railroad

7-8 p.m.

Municipal Services Center

3600 Tremont Rd.

www.uahistory.org

April 15

Coffee & Conversation with Superintendent Andy Culp

8:30-9:30 a.m.

Larson Middle School

1242 Oakland Ave.

www.ghschools.org

April 21

Middle School Spring Choral Concert

7 p.m.

Edison Intermediate/Larry Larson Middle School gymnasium

1242 Oakland Ave.

www.ghschools.org

April 27

Grandview Heights High School Band Concert

7 p.m.

Location TBA

www.ghschools.org

April 28

Middle School Band Concerts

6 p.m. grades 5-6, 7 p.m. grades 7-8

Edison Intermediate/Larry Larson Middle School gymnasium

1242 Oakland Ave.

www.ghschools.org

April 29

Upper Arlington Arbor Day Celebration

9 a.m.

Location TBA

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Grandview Heights Public Library

1685 W. First Ave.

www.ghpl.org

March 9, 23

Grandview Library Writers Group

6:30-8:30 p.m.

March 16

Red Cross Blood Drive

1-7 p.m.

April 12

Forgotten Landmarks of Columbus

7-8 p.m.

April 13, 27

Grandview Library Writers Group

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Upper Arlington Public Library

www.ualibrary.org

March 2

Video Game Creator

4-4:45 p.m.

Tremont Road Library

March 2

Film: Lady Wrestler: The Amazing, Untold Story of African-American Women in the Ring

6:30-8 p.m.

Tremont Road Library

March 3

A Celebration of Women

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Tremont Road Library

March 3, April 7

The Free-Form No-Homework Book Club

7-7:45 p.m.

Lane Road Library

March 24

Secrets of the Garden Center

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Tremont Road Library

March 26

Bike School with Franklinton Cycleworks - Spring Tune Up

1-2:30 p.m.

Tremont Road Library

March 27

Board Game Cafe

1-4:30 p.m.

Lane Road Library

April 1-30

Poetry in the Stacks

All day

All locations

April 1-30

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Scavenger Hunt

All day

Lane Road Library

April 7

Peeps Science

3:30-5:30 p.m.

Lane Road Library

April 8

Red Cross Blood Drive

11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Tremont Road Library

April 14

Growing to Attract Pollinators

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Tremont Road Library

April 18

Author Visit: Doug Tallamy - Nature’s Best Hope

7-8:30 p.m.

Virtual

April 18-29

Celebrate the Bad Guys

All day

Tremont Road Library

April 21

The First Ohioans and Climate Change

6:30-7:45 p.m.

Tremont Road Library

April 23

Fairy House Building

10:30-11:30 a.m.

Miller Park Library

April 30

Bike School with Franklinton Cycleworks - Tire Repair

1-2:30 p.m.

Tremont Road Library