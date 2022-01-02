Tri-Village Calendar| January/February 2022

Saturdays Throughout the Year
Grandview Avenue Food Tour
2:30 p.m.
www.columbusfoodadventures.com
Feb. 16
A Discussion of Beyond the River with author Ann Hagedorn
7-8:30 p.m.
Jones Middle School Auditorium
2100 Arlington Ave.
Feb. 17
Coffee and Conversation with Superintendent Andy Culp
8:30-9:30 a.m.
Larson Middle School
1242 Oakland Ave.
Feb. 17
Upper Arlington State of the City Address
6:30 p.m.
Upper Arlington High School
1625 Zollinger Rd.
Feb. 23
Middle School Band Concerts
6 p.m., grades 5-6; 7 p.m., grades 7-8
Edison Intermediate/Larry Larson Middle School gymnasium
1242 Oakland Ave.
Feb. 26-March 6
Upper Arlington Quest Scavenger Hunt
Throughout Upper Arlington
Grandview Heights Public Library
1685 W. First Ave.
Jan. 3-Feb. 12
Winter Reading Challenge
Jan 3, 10, 24, 31
Traveling Through Galaxies Film Series
6-8:30 p.m.
Jan. 8 and 29, Feb. 19
Dungeons & Dragons Club
1-4 p.m.
Jan. 26
Grandview Library Writers Group
6:30-8:30 p.m.
Jan. 27
Jesse Powers
7-8 p.m.
Mondays, Feb. 7-28
Hollywood Couples Film Series
6-8:30 p.m.
Feb. 16
Great African American Opera Singers
7-8:30 p.m.
Feb. 17
Talisha Homes
7-8 p.m.
Upper Arlington Public Library
Jan. 1-Feb. 19
Winter Reading Club
Jan. 5
Health Resources You Can Trust
6-6:45 p.m.
Tremont Road Library
Jan. 6
The Free-Form No-Homework Book Club
7-8 p.m.
Lane Road Library
Jan. 8
Stories & More
10-11:30 a.m.
Tremont Road Library
Jan. 10-22
Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day
All day
Tremont Road Library
Jan. 15
Author Visit: Leigh Lewis
11 a.m.-noon
Tremont Road Library
Jan. 29
Archeologist for a Day: Using Dig Pits
2-3 p.m.
Tremont Road Library
Jan. 29
Family Forts After Hours
6-7:30 p.m.
Miller Park Library
Jan. 30
Family Concert featuring ProMusica Chamber Orchestra
2-3 p.m.
Tremont Road Library
Feb. 3
The Free-Form No-Homework Book Club
7-8 p.m.
Lane Road Library
Feb. 5
Unicorn Party
10:30-11:30 a.m.
Tremont Road Library
Feb. 12
“Drive-In” Movie: 1st Showing
10 a.m.-noon, 3-5 p.m.
Miller Park Library
Feb. 12
Storywalk Storytime: Once Upon a Winter Day
10:30-11 a.m.
Fancyburg Park
Feb. 19
Stories & More
10:30-11 a.m.
Tremont Road Library
Feb. 26
Fancy Nancy Storytime
10:30-11:30 a.m.
Tremont Road Library