Tri-Village Calendar| November/December 2021

Festivals, events and more

Nov. 3-Dec. 31 Joseph Angelo Anastasi: In Retrospect

8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Concourse Gallery & Arlington Hall 3600 Tremont Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Nov. 4

Upper Arlington High School Indoor Band Concert

Upper Arlington High School 1625 Zollinger Rd.

www.uaband.org

Nov. 10

Grandview Heights Middle School Band Concerts

6 p.m.

Edison Intermediate/Larry Larson Middle School Gymnasium 1242 Oakland Ave.

www.ghschools.org

Nov. 13

Holiday Bazaar

7 a.m.-3 p.m.

St. Andrew Parish Hall 1899 McCoy Rd.

www.standrewparish.cc

Nov. 23-Dec. 16

Santa’s Mailbox

Municipal Services Center

3600 Tremont Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Nov. 25

Columbus Turkey Trot

8:30 a.m.

Shops on Lane Avenue 1675 W. Lane Ave.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Dec. 3

Winter Festival

6-8:30 p.m.

Mallway Park 2096 Arlington Ave.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Dec. 4

Breakfast & Brunch with Santa

9 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Amelita Mirolo Barn 4395 Carriage Hill Ln.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Dec. 7

Grandview Heights Tree Lighting Ceremony

Grandview Center 1515 Goodale Blvd.

www.grandviewheights.gov

Upper Arlington Public Library

www.ualibrary.org

Nov. 1-31

Lane Road Autumn Scavenger Hunt

All day

Lane Road Library

Nov. 13

Author Visit: Marcy Campbell

10:30-11:30 a.m.

Tremont Road Library

Nov. 20

Magic Show featuring The Alans

10:30-11:15 a.m.

Tremont Road Library

Dec. 22

American Red Cross Blood Drive

11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Tremont Road Library

Grandview Heights Public Library

1685 W. First Ave.

www.ghpl.org

Nov. 9

Columbus Pizza – A Slice of History

7-8 p.m.

Nov. 10, Dec. 8 and 22

Grandview Library Writers Group

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Nov. 11

Music in the Atrium – October Ember

7-8 p.m.

Nov. 29-Dec. 17

Letters to Santa and Library Friends

All day

Dec. 2-12

Salvation Army Food Drive

All day

Dec. 22

American Red Cross Blood Drive

All day

Dec. 27-31

New Year’s Eve To-Go

All Day