Calendar | Tri-Village May/June 2019

Arts and Entertainment
May 4
Great Grandview Garage Sale
All day
Throughout Grandview Heights
May 7
Susan Scharenberg
Sandwich Stroll
10:30 a.m.-noon
Sunny 95 Park
4395 Carriage Hill Ln.
May 10
UACF Raise the Roof
6:30-11 p.m.
Amelita Mirolo Barn
4395 Carriage Hill Ln.
May 16
St. Jude Discover the Dream
6-10 p.m.
Columbus Zoo & Aquarium
4850 W. Powell Rd.
May 18
Spring Fling
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Sunny 95 Park
4395 Carriage Hill Ln
May 23
Memorial Service
7:00 p.m.
Grandview Heights Memorial Park
135 W. Second Ave.
May 24
Marble Cliff Mile
6:30 p.m.
Corner of Cambridge Boulevard and Third Avenue
May 25
Memorial Day Parade
10:00 a.m.
Throughout Grandview Heights
May 25
Grandview Heights Municipal Pool Opening Day
1 p.m.
Grandview Heights Municipal Pool
1350 Goodale Blvd.
May 26
GHHS Commencement
3 p.m.
Grandview Heights High School
1587 W. Third St.
May 26
Jim Young Memorial Car Show
11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Giant Eagle Market District
840 W. Third Ave.
www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org
May 26
UAHS Commencement
9:30 a.m.
Schottenstein Center
555 Borror Dr.
May 27
Memorial Day Run
7:30 a.m.
Reed Road Park
3855 Reed Rd.
June 5
UA Farmers’ Market
4:00-7:00 pm
Upper Arlington Senior Center
1945 Ridgeview Rd.
June 5
Cultural Arts Commission
6 p.m.
Council Committee Room, MSC3600 Tremont Rd.
June 6
Music in the Park
7-8:30 p.m.
Kickoff at the Green at Kingsdale featuring Conspiracy
The Green at Kingsdale
3150 Tremont Rd.
June 7
Drive-in Movie Night: The Grinch
9:00 p.m.
Mountview Christian Church
2140 Fishinger Rd.
June 8
Step Up for Stefanie’s Champions
All Day
Throughout Grandview Heights
June 13
Music in the Park
7-8:30 p.m.
Songs at the Center
Sunny 95 Park
4395 Carriage Hill Ln.
June 14
Tour de Grandview Bike Race
6:00-9:30 p.m.
Grandview City Streets and Grandview Avenue
June 20
Music in the Park
7-8:30 p.m.
Asian Festival
Sunny 95 Park
4395 Carriage Hill Ln.
June 27
Music in the Park
7-8:30 p.m.
Ohio Dance, West African Drumming & Dancing
Sunny 95 Park
4395 Carriage Hill Ln.
June 28
Family Camp Out – Movie in the Park featuring Smallfoot
9 p.m.
Sunny 95 Park
4395 Carriage Hill Ln.
Upper Arlington Public Library
2800 Tremont Rd, www.ualibrary.org
May 2
Safeguard Your Online Privacy
7-8 p.m., Main Branch
May 8
Mother’s Day Arts & Cards
3:30-4:30 p.m., Lane Road Library
May 9
Alan Gratz Author Visit
4:30 p.m., Main Branch
May 16
Storyville: An Evening of Live Storytelling
7-8:30 p.m., Main Branch
May 20
Reading to Rover
4-5 p.m., Lane Road Library
May 21
UAPL Book Circle
7-8:30 p.m., Lane Road Library
May 23
Streaming Devices & Streaming Services
7-8 p.m., Lane Road Library
Grandview Heights Public Library
1685 W. First Ave., www.ghpl.org
May 6
Film Series: Hedy Lamarr: Scientist, Inventor, Actress, Icon
6:30 p.m., Main Branch
May 7
Spring Soups
7 p.m., Main Branch
May 11
T-Rex T-Party
10:30 a.m., Main Branch
May 13
Award-winning author Celeste Ng
3:15 p.m., Main Branch
May 21
Library Board of Trustees Meeting
6 p.m., Main Branch
May 30
6th Annual Grandview Chocolate Walk
6 p.m., Main Branch