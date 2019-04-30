Calendar | Tri-Village May/June 2019

Arts and Entertainment

May 4

Great Grandview Garage Sale

All day

Throughout Grandview Heights

www.grandviewheights.org

May 7

Susan Scharenberg

Sandwich Stroll

10:30 a.m.-noon

Sunny 95 Park

4395 Carriage Hill Ln.

www.uaoh.net

May 10

UACF Raise the Roof

6:30-11 p.m.

Amelita Mirolo Barn

4395 Carriage Hill Ln.

www.uacommunityfoundation.com

May 16

St. Jude Discover the Dream

6-10 p.m.

Columbus Zoo & Aquarium

4850 W. Powell Rd.

www.stjude.org

May 18

Spring Fling

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Sunny 95 Park

4395 Carriage Hill Ln

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

May 23

Memorial Service

7:00 p.m.

Grandview Heights Memorial Park

135 W. Second Ave.

www.grandviewheights.org

May 24

Marble Cliff Mile

6:30 p.m.

Corner of Cambridge Boulevard and Third Avenue

www.marblecliffmile.com

May 25

Memorial Day Parade

10:00 a.m.

Throughout Grandview Heights

www.grandviewheights.org

May 25

Grandview Heights Municipal Pool Opening Day

1 p.m.

Grandview Heights Municipal Pool

1350 Goodale Blvd.

www.grandviewheights.org

May 26

GHHS Commencement

3 p.m.

Grandview Heights High School

1587 W. Third St.

www.ghcsd.org

May 26

Jim Young Memorial Car Show

11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Giant Eagle Market District

840 W. Third Ave.

www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org

May 26

UAHS Commencement

9:30 a.m.

Schottenstein Center

555 Borror Dr.

www.uaschools.org

May 27

Memorial Day Run

7:30 a.m.

Reed Road Park

3855 Reed Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

June 5

UA Farmers’ Market

4:00-7:00 pm

Upper Arlington Senior Center

1945 Ridgeview Rd.

www.uaoh.net

June 5

Cultural Arts Commission

6 p.m.

Council Committee Room, MSC3600 Tremont Rd.

www.uaoh.net

June 6

Music in the Park

7-8:30 p.m.

Kickoff at the Green at Kingsdale featuring Conspiracy

The Green at Kingsdale

3150 Tremont Rd.

www.uaoh.net

June 7

Drive-in Movie Night: The Grinch

9:00 p.m.

Mountview Christian Church

2140 Fishinger Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

June 8

Step Up for Stefanie’s Champions

All Day

Throughout Grandview Heights

www.grandviewheights.org

June 13

Music in the Park

7-8:30 p.m.

Songs at the Center

Sunny 95 Park

4395 Carriage Hill Ln.

www.uaoh.net

June 14

Tour de Grandview Bike Race

6:00-9:30 p.m.

Grandview City Streets and Grandview Avenue

www.grandviewheights.org

June 20

Music in the Park

7-8:30 p.m.

Asian Festival

Sunny 95 Park

4395 Carriage Hill Ln.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

June 27

Music in the Park

7-8:30 p.m.

Ohio Dance, West African Drumming & Dancing

Sunny 95 Park

4395 Carriage Hill Ln.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

June 28

Family Camp Out – Movie in the Park featuring Smallfoot

9 p.m.

Sunny 95 Park

4395 Carriage Hill Ln.

www.uaoh.net

Upper Arlington Public Library

2800 Tremont Rd, www.ualibrary.org

May 2

Safeguard Your Online Privacy

7-8 p.m., Main Branch

May 8

Mother’s Day Arts & Cards

3:30-4:30 p.m., Lane Road Library

May 9

Alan Gratz Author Visit

4:30 p.m., Main Branch

May 16

Storyville: An Evening of Live Storytelling

7-8:30 p.m., Main Branch

May 20

Reading to Rover

4-5 p.m., Lane Road Library

May 21

UAPL Book Circle

7-8:30 p.m., Lane Road Library

May 23

Streaming Devices & Streaming Services

7-8 p.m., Lane Road Library

Grandview Heights Public Library

1685 W. First Ave., www.ghpl.org

May 6

Film Series: Hedy Lamarr: Scientist, Inventor, Actress, Icon

6:30 p.m., Main Branch

May 7

Spring Soups

7 p.m., Main Branch

May 11

T-Rex T-Party

10:30 a.m., Main Branch

May 13

Award-winning author Celeste Ng

3:15 p.m., Main Branch

May 21

Library Board of Trustees Meeting

6 p.m., Main Branch

May 30

6th Annual Grandview Chocolate Walk

6 p.m., Main Branch