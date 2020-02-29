Calendar | Tri-Village March/April 2020

March 4
Grandview Lights & Flights
5-9 p.m.
The Candle Lab
1255 Grandview Ave.
March 4
UA Historical Society presents author Richard Rothstein
7-8 p.m.
Jones Middle School
2100 Arlington Ave.
March 4-27
Concourse Gallery: Middle Schools Show
Concourse Gallery & Arlington Hall
3600 Tremont Rd.
March 5-7
The Music Man
Various times
Grandview Heights High School
1587 W. Third Ave.
March 5-8
Arnold Sports Festival
Throughout Columbus
March 7
OMN Synergy Conference
8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
Upper Arlington High School
1650 Ridgeview Rd.
March 7
EveryDay Inspired MeetUp: GRL PWR + Self Defense
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Haven Collective
2025 Riverside Dr.
March 10-17
Adventures Alive: Virtual Scavenger Hunt
Grandview Center
1515 Goodale Dr.
March 15
2020 Spring Bridal Soiree
1-4 p.m.
The Grand Event Center at Grandview Yard
820 Goodale Blvd.
March 22
Semi-Annual Pub Trivia Contest
1-5 p.m.
Smokehouse Brewing Company
1130 Dublin Rd.
April 2-25
Concourse Gallery: High School Show
Concourse Gallery & Arlington Hall
3600 Tremont Rd.
April 4
Central Ohio String Festival
7 a.m.- 5 p.m.
Upper Arlington High School
1650 Ridgeview Rd.
April 11
Easter Egg Hunt
10-11 a.m.
Wyman Woods Park
1520 Goodale Blvd.
April 25
Northam Park Tennis Open House
1-5 p.m.
Northam Park Tennis Courts
2070 Northam Rd.
April 26
Columbus Dessert Festival
11 a.m.-4 p.m.
The Grand Event Center at Grandview Yard
820 Goodale Blvd.
April 29
UAHS Spring Band Concert
7-8:30 p.m.
Upper Arlington High School
1650 Ridgeview Rd.
Upper Arlington Public Library
- March 5
- Cooking With Books
7-8:30 p.m., Tremont Road Library, Meeting Room B
- March 10
- Reading to Rover
7-8 p.m., Miller Park Library
- March 23-27
- Last Minute Service Hours
Main Library
- March 26
- Peeps Science
4-5 p.m., Lane Road Library
- April 2
- Basics of Microsoft OneDrive
12-1 p.m., Tremont Road Library, Meeting Room B
- April 2
- Cooking With Books
7-8:30 p.m., Tremont Road Library, Meeting Room B
- April 14
- Reading to Rover
7-8 p.m., Miller Park Library
- April 25
- High, Low, Fast, Slow: A Family Music Concert
2-3 p.m., Main Library, Friends Theater
Grandview Heights Public Library
1685 W. First Ave., www.ghpl.org
- March 2-May 18
- Monday Mash-Ups
3:15-4:15 p.m., Mondays except March 23
- March 2-30
- Game On film series
6-8:30 p.m.
- March 3
- Seed Starting with Tim McDermott
7-8 p.m.
- March 5
- 30th Annual Music in the Atrium Indoor Concert Series – Richard Shack
7-8 p.m.
- March 10
- 1-on-1 Career Coaching
4-7 p.m.
- March 18
- Red Cross Blood Drive
1-7 p.m.
- April 7
- Hocking Hills Day Hikes with Mary Reed
7-8 p.m.
- April 9
- Super Smash Ultimate Tournament
3:15-5 p.m. Meeting Room
- April 9
- 30th Annual Music in the Atrium Indoor Concert Series – Will Freed
7 p.m.
- April 14
- We Shall Overcome: Essays on a Great American Song with Victor Bobetsky
7-8 p.m.
- April 16
- All About Herbs with Stacey Bergmann
7-8 p.m.
- April 18
- ACT Crash Course
10:15 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Meeting Room