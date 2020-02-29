Calendar | Tri-Village March/April 2020

Tri-Village Magazine features all the best events in Grandview Heights, Marble Cliff and Upper Arlington in March and April 2020

March 4

Grandview Lights & Flights

5-9 p.m.

The Candle Lab

1255 Grandview Ave.

www.thecandlelab.com

March 4

UA Historical Society presents author Richard Rothstein

7-8 p.m.

Jones Middle School

2100 Arlington Ave.

www.uahistory.org

March 4-27

Concourse Gallery: Middle Schools Show

Concourse Gallery & Arlington Hall

3600 Tremont Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov 

March 5-7

The Music Man

Various times

Grandview Heights High School

1587 W. Third Ave.

www.ghschools.org

March 5-8

Arnold Sports Festival

Throughout Columbus

www.arnoldsportsfestival.com 

March 7

OMN Synergy Conference

8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Upper Arlington High School

1650 Ridgeview Rd.

www.ohioministry.net

March 7

EveryDay Inspired MeetUp: GRL PWR + Self Defense

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Haven Collective

2025 Riverside Dr.

www.thebeautyboost.net

March 10-17

Adventures Alive: Virtual Scavenger Hunt

Grandview Center

1515 Goodale Dr.

www.grandviewheights.org

March 15

2020 Spring Bridal Soiree

1-4 p.m.

The Grand Event Center at Grandview Yard

820 Goodale Blvd.

www.eventbrite.com

March 22

Semi-Annual Pub Trivia Contest

1-5 p.m.

Smokehouse Brewing Company

1130 Dublin Rd.

www.trivillagelionsclub.org

April 2-25

Concourse Gallery: High School Show

Concourse Gallery & Arlington Hall

3600 Tremont Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov 

April 4

Central Ohio String Festival

7 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Upper Arlington High School

1650 Ridgeview Rd.

www.uaschools.org

April 11

Easter Egg Hunt

10-11 a.m.

Wyman Woods Park

1520 Goodale Blvd.

www.grandviewheights.org

April 25

Northam Park Tennis Open House

1-5 p.m.

Northam Park Tennis Courts

2070 Northam Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov 

April 26

Columbus Dessert Festival

11 a.m.-4 p.m.

The Grand Event Center at Grandview Yard

820 Goodale Blvd.

www.midwestdessertfests.com

April 29

UAHS Spring Band Concert

7-8:30 p.m.

Upper Arlington High School

1650 Ridgeview Rd.

www.uaschools.org

Upper Arlington Public Library

www.ualibrary.org

  • March 5
  • Cooking With Books

7-8:30 p.m., Tremont Road Library, Meeting Room B

  • March 10
  • Reading to Rover

7-8 p.m., Miller Park Library

  • March 23-27
  • Last Minute Service Hours

Main Library

  • March 26
  • Peeps Science

4-5 p.m., Lane Road Library

  • April 2
  • Basics of Microsoft OneDrive

12-1 p.m., Tremont Road Library, Meeting Room B

  • April 2
  • Cooking With Books

7-8:30 p.m., Tremont Road Library, Meeting Room B

  • April 14
  • Reading to Rover

7-8 p.m., Miller Park Library

  • April 25
  • High, Low, Fast, Slow: A Family Music Concert

2-3 p.m., Main Library, Friends Theater

Grandview Heights Public Library

1685 W. First Ave., www.ghpl.org

  • March 2-May 18
  • Monday Mash-Ups

3:15-4:15 p.m., Mondays except March 23

  • March 2-30
  • Game On film series

6-8:30 p.m.

  • March 3
  • Seed Starting with Tim McDermott

7-8 p.m.

  • March 5
  • 30th Annual Music in the Atrium Indoor Concert Series – Richard Shack

7-8 p.m.

  • March 10
  • 1-on-1 Career Coaching

4-7 p.m.

  • March 18
  • Red Cross Blood Drive

1-7 p.m.

  • April 7
  • Hocking Hills Day Hikes with Mary Reed

7-8 p.m.

  • April 9
  • Super Smash Ultimate Tournament

3:15-5 p.m. Meeting Room

  • April 9
  • 30th Annual Music in the Atrium Indoor Concert Series – Will Freed

7 p.m.

  • April 14
  • We Shall Overcome: Essays on a Great American Song with Victor Bobetsky

7-8 p.m.

  • April 16
  • All About Herbs with Stacey Bergmann

7-8 p.m.

  • April 18
  • ACT Crash Course

10:15 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Meeting Room