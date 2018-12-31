Calendar | Tri-Village January/February 2019

Arts and Entertainment
Jan. 4-25
Concourse Gallery: Nature’s Perspective
Reception Jan. 10, 5-7 p.m.
Concourse Gallery
3600 Tremont Rd.
Jan. 18
Family Fun Night
6:30-8:30 p.m.
Grandview Center
1515 Goodale Blvd.
Jan. 18
Coffee and Conversation with Superintendent Andy Culp
8:15-9:15 a.m.
Bobcat Beverages, Grandview Heights High School
1587 W. Third Ave.
Jan. 6-Feb. 24
Sunday Swim
Sundays, 1-3 p.m. except Jan. 13 and Feb. 17
Upper Arlington High School
1650 Ridgeview Rd.
Jan. 24
The Upper Arlington Golden Bear Banquet
6-10 p.m.
Upper Arlington High School
1650 Ridgeview Rd.
Jan. 28
2019 State of the City Address and Time Capsule Sealing
5 p.m.
Municipal Services Building
3600 Tremont Rd.
Jan. 28 & Feb. 25
Citizen of the Month Luncheon
11 a.m.-noon
Grandview Heights High School
1587 W. Third Ave.
Feb. 1-28
Courtesy of Kathy Dlabick
Concourse Gallery: Elementary Schools
Reception Feb. 3, 2-4 p.m.
Concourse Gallery
3600 Tremont Rd.
Feb. 1, 2
Art Studio Clearance Sale
Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Lausche Building, Ohio Expo Center
717 E. 17th Ave.
Feb. 3
Big Game Tailgate Party
4:30-11 p.m.
Grandview Theatre and Drafthouse
1247 Grandview Ave.
Feb. 21
Guys Night Out
6-10 p.m.
Grandview Center
1515 Grandview Ave.
Grandview Heights Public Library
1685 W. 1st Ave., www.ghpl.org
Fool's Fire
- Jan. 1-31
Watercolors by Brenda Lloyd
- Jan. 4
Friday Movie
3:15-5 p.m.
- Jan. 7-21
Film Series: Let’s Get Musical
Mondays, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
- Jan. 25
Mystery Night
7-9 p.m.
- Jan. 26
Meet the Author: Joshua Boring
2:30-3:30 p.m.
- Feb. 14
Nintendo Switch Smash Bros. Gaming Tournament
3:15-4:30 p.m.
- Feb. 21
Columbus Artists
7-8 p.m.
Upper Arlington Public Library
2800 Tremont Rd., www.ualibrary.org
- Jan. 3
Opera - Preview of Adriana Lecouvreur with Christopher Purdy
7-8 p.m.
Main Branch
- Jan. 5-12
Teacher Appreciation Cards
All Day
Main Branch
- Jan. 10
Live at the Library with Topher James and Biscuit Brigade with Strings Attached
7-8 p.m.
Main Branch
- Jan. 17
Storyville: An Evening of Live Storytelling
7-8 p.m.
Main Branch
- Jan. 27
Sunday Films: South American Cinema
2-4 p.m.
Main Branch
- Feb. 9
Red Cross Blood Drive
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Main Branch
- Feb. 14
Drop-in Valentine Craft
10:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m.
Main Branch
- Feb. 14
Live at the Library, Fool’s Fire
7-8 p.m.
Main Branch