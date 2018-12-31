Calendar | Tri-Village January/February 2019

Events in Tri-Village in January and February 2019

Arts and Entertainment

Jan. 4-25

Concourse Gallery: Nature’s Perspective

Reception Jan. 10, 5-7 p.m.

Concourse Gallery

3600 Tremont Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Jan. 18

Family Fun Night

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Grandview Center

1515 Goodale Blvd.

www.grandviewheights.org

Jan. 18

Coffee and Conversation with Superintendent Andy Culp

8:15-9:15 a.m.

Bobcat Beverages, Grandview Heights High School

1587 W. Third Ave.

www.ghcsd.org

Jan. 6-Feb. 24

Sunday Swim

Sundays, 1-3 p.m. except Jan. 13 and Feb. 17

Upper Arlington High School

1650 Ridgeview Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Jan. 24

The Upper Arlington Golden Bear Banquet

6-10 p.m.

Upper Arlington High School

1650 Ridgeview Rd.

www.uaschools.org

Jan. 28

2019 State of the City Address and Time Capsule Sealing

5 p.m.

Municipal Services Building

3600 Tremont Rd.

www.uaoh.net

Jan. 28 & Feb. 25

Citizen of the Month Luncheon

11 a.m.-noon

Grandview Heights High School

1587 W. Third Ave.

www.ghcsd.org

Feb. 1-28

Concourse Gallery: Elementary Schools

Reception Feb. 3, 2-4 p.m.

Concourse Gallery

3600 Tremont Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Feb. 1, 2

Art Studio Clearance Sale

Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Lausche Building, Ohio Expo Center

717 E. 17th Ave.

www.ohiocraft.org

Feb. 3

Big Game Tailgate Party

4:30-11 p.m.

Grandview Theatre and Drafthouse

1247 Grandview Ave.

www.grandviewheights.org

Feb. 21

Guys Night Out

6-10 p.m.

Grandview Center

1515 Grandview Ave.

www.grandviewheights.org

Grandview Heights Public Library

1685 W. 1st Ave., www.ghpl.org

  • Jan. 1-31

Watercolors by Brenda Lloyd

  • Jan. 4

Friday Movie

3:15-5 p.m.

  • Jan. 7-21

Film Series: Let’s Get Musical

Mondays, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

  • Jan. 25

Mystery Night

7-9 p.m.

  • Jan. 26

Meet the Author: Joshua Boring

2:30-3:30 p.m.

  • Feb. 14

Nintendo Switch Smash Bros. Gaming Tournament

3:15-4:30 p.m.

  • Feb. 21

Columbus Artists

7-8 p.m.

Upper Arlington Public Library

2800 Tremont Rd., www.ualibrary.org

  • Jan. 3

Opera - Preview of Adriana Lecouvreur with Christopher Purdy

7-8 p.m.

Main Branch

  • Jan. 5-12

Teacher Appreciation Cards

All Day

Main Branch

  • Jan. 10

Live at the Library with Topher James and Biscuit Brigade with Strings Attached

7-8 p.m.

Main Branch

  • Jan. 17

Storyville: An Evening of Live Storytelling

7-8 p.m.

Main Branch

  • Jan. 27

Sunday Films: South American Cinema

2-4 p.m.

Main Branch

  • Feb. 9

Red Cross Blood Drive

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Main Branch

  • Feb. 14

Drop-in Valentine Craft

10:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

Main Branch

  • Feb. 14

Live at the Library, Fool’s Fire

7-8 p.m.

Main Branch

