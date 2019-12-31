Calendar | Tri-Village Jan/Feb 2020

Jan. 5
New Year, New You with Barre3
10 a.m.- noon
The Candle Lab
1255 Grandview Ave.
www.thecandlelab.com
Jan. 5-30
Concourse Gallery: Muse Gallery
8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Concourse Gallery
3600 Tremont Rd.
Jan. 12-Feb. 23
Sunday Swim
Sundays, 1-3 p.m., except Feb. 16
Upper Arlington High School
1650 Ridgeview Rd.
Through Jan. 21
Snowman Building Contest
Entries deadline Jan. 21,10 a.m.
Email photos to Tlindsey@grandviewheights.org
Jan. 23
Ladies Night Out
6-8 p.m.
The Candle Lab
1255 Grandview Ave.
Jan. 27
State of the City Address
5-7:30 p.m.
Municipal Services Center
3600 Tremont Rd.
Jan. 31
Scaling Up Rockefeller Habits
8 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Scioto Country Club
2196 Riverside Dr.
Jan. 31
Valentine’s Date Night
Friday, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Amelita Mirolo Barn
4395 Carriage Hill Ln.
www.upperarlingtonoh.gov
Jan. 31-Feb. 1
Art Studio Clearance Sale
Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Lausche Building, Ohio Expo Center
717 E. 17th Ave.
Feb. 8-29
Art Camp
Saturdays, 1-2:30 p.m.
Grandview Center
1515 Goodale Blvd.
Feb. 4-28
Concourse Gallery: Elementary Schools
Reception Feb. 9, 2-4:00 p.m.
Concourse Gallery
3600 Tremont Rd.
Feb. 15
Pilates Focus Training
Barre Above and Club Pilates
1-9 p.m.
Grandview Yard
www.store.barreabove.com
Feb. 19
UA Stage 2020
Check website for time
Upper Arlington High School
1650 Ridgeview Rd.
Feb. 20-March 1
Cinderella (Broadway Version)
Various times
Upper Arlington High School
1650 Ridgeview Rd.
www.uaschools.org
Feb. 21
Coffee and Conversation with Superintendent Andy Culp
8:15 a.m.-9:15 a.m.
Grandview Heights High School
1587 W. Third Ave., Columbus
Upper Arlington Public Library-
Jan. 4
Passport Fair
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Main Branch
Jan. 9
Live at the Library with Lone Rover
7-8 p.m.
Main Branch
Jan. 12
Sunday Films: Cinema of Stanley Kubric
2-4:30 p.m.
Main Branch
Jan. 14
Travel Talks: All Things Disney
7-8 p.m.
Main Branch
Jan. 16
Storyville: An Evening of Live Storytelling
7-8 p.m.
Main Branch
Feb. 1
Family Movie and Popcorn
2-4 p.m.
Main Branch
Feb. 6
Chatterbox with Columbus Speech and Hearing
10:30-11:30 a.m.
Main Branch
Feb. 11
Travel Talks: Costa Rica
7-8 p.m.
Main Branch
Feb. 13
Live at the Library with Bret Burleson
7-8 p.m.
Main Branch
Feb. 14
Drop-In Valentine's Day Craft
10:30-5:30 p.m.
Main Branch
Grandview Heights Public Library-
Jan. 1-31
Mixed media by the German Village Art League
Jan. 6-27
Film Series: Mystery Noir
Mondays, 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 16
Super Smash Bros. Gaming Tournament
3:15-5 p.m.
Jan. 21
Players, Teams, and Stadium Ghosts: Bob Hunter on Sports
7 p.m.
Jan. 30
Shoutin’ Sisters Jazz Band
7 p.m.
Feb. 6
Dan Heidt
7 p.m.
Feb. 7
Mystery Night
7-9 p.m.
Feb. 11
Collage Journaling
7 p.m.
Feb. 19
Page to Screen: Picnic at Hanging Rock
7 p.m.
Feb. 27
Artist Scott Short
7 p.m.