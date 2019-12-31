Calendar | Tri-Village Jan/Feb 2020

Jan. 5

New Year, New You with Barre3

10 a.m.- noon

The Candle Lab

1255 Grandview Ave.

www.thecandlelab.com

Jan. 5-30

Concourse Gallery: Muse Gallery

8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Concourse Gallery

3600 Tremont Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Jan. 12-Feb. 23

Sunday Swim

Sundays, 1-3 p.m., except Feb. 16

Upper Arlington High School

1650 Ridgeview Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Through Jan. 21

Snowman Building Contest

Entries deadline Jan. 21,10 a.m.

Email photos to Tlindsey@grandviewheights.org

Jan. 23

Ladies Night Out

6-8 p.m.

The Candle Lab

1255 Grandview Ave.

www.grandviewheights.org

Jan. 27

State of the City Address

5-7:30 p.m.

Municipal Services Center

3600 Tremont Rd.

www.uaoh.net

Jan. 31

Scaling Up Rockefeller Habits

8 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Scioto Country Club

2196 Riverside Dr.

www.columbusbizclub.com

Jan. 31

Valentine’s Date Night

Friday, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Amelita Mirolo Barn

4395 Carriage Hill Ln.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Jan. 31-Feb. 1

Art Studio Clearance Sale

Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Lausche Building, Ohio Expo Center

717 E. 17th Ave.

www.ohiocraft.org

Feb. 8-29

Art Camp

Saturdays, 1-2:30 p.m.

Grandview Center

1515 Goodale Blvd.

www.grandviewheights.org

Feb. 4-28

Concourse Gallery: Elementary Schools

Reception Feb. 9, 2-4:00 p.m.

Concourse Gallery

3600 Tremont Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Feb. 15

Pilates Focus Training

Barre Above and Club Pilates

1-9 p.m.

Grandview Yard

www.store.barreabove.com

Feb. 19

UA Stage 2020

Check website for time

Upper Arlington High School

1650 Ridgeview Rd.

www.uaca.org

Feb. 20-March 1

Cinderella (Broadway Version)

Various times

Upper Arlington High School

1650 Ridgeview Rd.

www.uaschools.org

Feb. 21

Coffee and Conversation with Superintendent Andy Culp

8:15 a.m.-9:15 a.m.

Grandview Heights High School

1587 W. Third Ave., Columbus

https://www.ghschools.org/

Upper Arlington Public Library-

Jan. 4

Passport Fair

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Main Branch

Jan. 9

Live at the Library with Lone Rover

7-8 p.m.

Main Branch

Jan. 12

Sunday Films: Cinema of Stanley Kubric

2-4:30 p.m.

Main Branch

Jan. 14

Travel Talks: All Things Disney

7-8 p.m.

Main Branch

Jan. 16

Storyville: An Evening of Live Storytelling

7-8 p.m.

Main Branch

Feb. 1

Family Movie and Popcorn

2-4 p.m.

Main Branch

Feb. 6

Chatterbox with Columbus Speech and Hearing

10:30-11:30 a.m.

Main Branch

Feb. 11

Travel Talks: Costa Rica

7-8 p.m.

Main Branch

Feb. 13

Live at the Library with Bret Burleson

7-8 p.m.

Main Branch

Feb. 14

Drop-In Valentine's Day Craft

10:30-5:30 p.m.

Main Branch

Grandview Heights Public Library-

Jan. 1-31

Mixed media by the German Village Art League

Jan. 6-27

Film Series: Mystery Noir

Mondays, 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 16

Super Smash Bros. Gaming Tournament

3:15-5 p.m.

Jan. 21

Players, Teams, and Stadium Ghosts: Bob Hunter on Sports

7 p.m.

Jan. 30

Shoutin’ Sisters Jazz Band

7 p.m.

Feb. 6

Dan Heidt

7 p.m.

Feb. 7

Mystery Night

7-9 p.m.

Feb. 11

Collage Journaling

7 p.m.

Feb. 19

Page to Screen: Picnic at Hanging Rock

7 p.m.

Feb. 27

Artist Scott Short

7 p.m.