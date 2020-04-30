Calendar | Tri-Village | May/June 2020

The calendar reflects information as of April 24. Events are subject to change due to health concerns.
May 5 Postponed
Sandwich Stroll
Sunny 95 Park, Amelita Mirolo Barn
May 6 Postponed
Grandview’s Great Garage Sale
Throughout Grandview Heights
May 6 Postponed
Cultural Arts Commission
Council Committee Room, MSC
3600 Tremont Rd.
May 8 Postponed
UACF Raise the Roof
Amelita Mirolo Barn
4395 Carriage Hill Lane
May 16 Postponed
Spring Fling
Sunny 95 Park
May 20
UA Farmers Market Season Opening
4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Tremont Pool Parking Lot
2850 Tremont Rd.
May 21 Canceled to 2021
St. Jude Discover the Dream
6 p.m. - 10 p.m
Columbus Zoo & Aquarium
4850 W. Powell Rd.
May 21
Memorial Service
7:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Memorial Park
1135 W. 2nd Ave.
May 22
Marble Cliff Mile
6:30 p.m.
First Community South
1320 Cambridge Blvd.
May 23
Memorial Day Parade
10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Throughout Grandview Heights
May 23
Grandview Heights Municipal Pool Opening Day
1 p.m.
1350 Goodale Blvd.
May 25
Memorial Day Run
7:30 a.m.
Fire Station 72
3861 Reed Rd.
June 4
Music in the Parks presents Clemens and Co.
7 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Clemens and Co.
Sunny 95 Parks
4395 Carriage Hill Lane
June 6 Postponed
Step Up for Stefanie's Champions Walk/Run
Throughout Grandview Heights
June 11
Music in the Parks
7 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Sunny 95 Parks
4395 Carriage Hill Lane
June 12 Postponed
Tour de Grandview
Grandview City Streets and Grandview Avenue
June 12
Drive-in Movie Night presents Frozen 2
9 p.m.
Mountview Christian Church
2140 Fishinger Rd
June 18
Music in the Parks
7 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Sunny 95 Parks
4395 Carriage Hill Lane
June 25
Music in the Parks
7 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Sunny 95 Parks
4395 Carriage Hill Lane
June 26
Drive-In Movie Night presents Dolittle
9 p.m.
Sunny 95 Park
4395 Carriage Hill Ln