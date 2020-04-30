Calendar | Tri-Village | May/June 2020

Get updates on what's been postponed, canceled or still happening

The calendar reflects information as of April 24. Events are subject to change due to health concerns.

May 5 Postponed

Sandwich Stroll

Sunny 95 Park, Amelita Mirolo Barn

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

May 6 Postponed

Grandview’s Great Garage Sale

Throughout Grandview Heights

www.GrandviewHeights.org

May 6 Postponed

Cultural Arts Commission

Council Committee Room, MSC

3600 Tremont Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

May 8 Postponed

UACF Raise the Roof

Amelita Mirolo Barn

4395 Carriage Hill Lane

www.Uacommunityfoundation.com

May 16 Postponed

Spring Fling

Sunny 95 Park

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

May 20

UA Farmers Market Season Opening

4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Tremont Pool Parking Lot

2850 Tremont Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

May 21 Canceled to 2021

St. Jude Discover the Dream

6 p.m. - 10 p.m

Columbus Zoo & Aquarium

4850 W. Powell Rd.

www.stjude.org

May 21

Memorial Service

7:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Memorial Park

1135 W. 2nd Ave.

www.grandviewheights.org

May 22

Marble Cliff Mile

6:30 p.m.

First Community South

1320 Cambridge Blvd.

www.marblecliffmile.com

May 23

Memorial Day Parade

10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Throughout Grandview Heights

www.grandviewheights.org

May 23

Grandview Heights Municipal Pool Opening Day

1 p.m.

1350 Goodale Blvd.

www.grandviewheights.org

May 25

Memorial Day Run

7:30 a.m.

Fire Station 72

3861 Reed Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

June 4

Music in the Parks presents Clemens and Co.

7 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Clemens and Co.

Sunny 95 Parks

4395 Carriage Hill Lane

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

June 6 Postponed

Step Up for Stefanie's Champions Walk/Run

Throughout Grandview Heights

www.grandviewheights.org

June 11

Music in the Parks

7 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Sunny 95 Parks

4395 Carriage Hill Lane

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

June 12 Postponed

Tour de Grandview

Grandview City Streets and Grandview Avenue

www.grandviewheights.org

June 12

Drive-in Movie Night presents Frozen 2

9 p.m.

Mountview Christian Church

2140 Fishinger Rd

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

June 18

Music in the Parks

7 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Sunny 95 Parks

4395 Carriage Hill Lane

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

June 25

Music in the Parks

7 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Sunny 95 Parks

4395 Carriage Hill Lane

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

June 26

Drive-In Movie Night presents Dolittle

9 p.m.

Sunny 95 Park

4395 Carriage Hill Ln

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov