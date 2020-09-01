Calendar | Tri-Village | September/October 2020

The calendar reflects information as of August 18. Events are subject to change due to health concerns.

Sept. 2–Oct. 28

Trivia Night

Wednesdays, 7–9 p.m.

Grandview Café

1455 W. 3rd Ave.

www.grandviewcafe.com/trivia

Sept. 2–30

Upper Arlington Farmers Market

Wednesdays, 4–7 p.m.

Tremont Pool Parking Lot

2850 Tremont Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Sept. 2 Canceled

Lights & Flights by the Candle Lab and Spagio Wine Lounge

The Candle Lab

1255 Grandview Ave.

www.thecandlelab.com

Sept. 5 Canceled

3rd Annual TRI the HEIGHTS Youth Triathlon

Municipal Pool, Wyman Woods, City Streets, Grandview Heights

www.grandviewheights.org

Sept. 6 Canceled

Golden Bear Bash

Tremont Center Parking Lot

2160 Tremont Ctr.

www.goldenbearbash.com

Sept. 7 Canceled

Labor Day Arts Festival

Northam Park

2070 Northam Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Sept. 8 Canceled

Dog Swim

Grandview Heights Municipal Pool

1350 Goodale Blvd.

www.grandviewheights.org

Sept. 12

Cycle UA

1–4 p.m.

Northam Park

2070 Northam Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Sept. 13 Postponed

A Conversation with Margaret Atwood

Palace Theatre

34 W. Broad St., Columbus

www.ghmchs.org

Sept. 20

2020 Annual Meeting of GH/MC Historical Society: Life and Times of Mary Todd Lincoln

Virtual meeting

www.ghmchs.org

Kristin A. Greenberg

Sept. 20

Walking Tour of UA: Royce-Built Homes

1–2 p.m.

Jack Nicklaus Park

2470 Tremont Rd.

www.uahistory.org

Sept. 26

Grandview Hop

5–9 p.m.

Grandview Ave.

www.grandviewheights.org

Sept. 26 Virtual

Cornerstone of Hope’s Signature Event – A Night in Monte Carlo

6 p.m.

www.cornerstoneofhope.org

Oct. 1

Grandview Heights Fall Fest

5–7 p.m.

First Ave. Park

850 First Ave.

www.grandviewheights.org

Oct. 4

Upper Arlington Fall Fest

1–5 p.m.

Fancyburg Park

3375 Kioka Ave.

upperarlingtonoh.gov

Oct. 6

National Night Out

5–8 p.m.

Wyman Woods Park

1515 Goodale Blvd.

www.grandviewheights.org

Oct. 7

Cultural Arts Commission

5 p.m.

Municipal Services Center

3600 Tremont Rd.

upperarlingtonoh.gov

Oct. 7 Canceled

Lights & Flights by the Candle Lab and Spagio Wine Lounge

The Candle Lab

1255 Grandview Ave.

www.thecandlelab.com

Oct. 13-15

Golden Bear Scare

6:30–9 p.m.

Smith Nature Park

1340 Fishinger Rd.

directors1933.uaca.org

Oct. 24 Canceled

Great Pumpkin Run 5K

Grandview Heights

www.grandviewheights.org

Oct. 29

Beggar’s Night – Pumpkin Patrol

6–8 p.m.

UA Community

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov