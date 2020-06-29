Calendar | Tri-Village | July/August 2020

The calendar reflects information as of June 18. Events are subject to change due to health concerns.
July 1 – 31
Summer Reading Club
Upper Arlington Public Library
July 1 – Aug. 1
Online Summer Reading Clubs
Grandview Heights Public Library
July 1 – Aug. 26
UA Farmers Market
Wednesdays, 4-7 p.m.
Tremont Pool Parking Lot
2850 Tremont Rd.
July 2 Canceled
Music in the Parks
Sunny 95 Park
4395 Carriage Hill Ln.
July 4 Postponed
UACA Fourth of July Parade
UA Community
July 4 Postponed
UACA Party in the Park & Fireworks
Northam Park
2070 Northam Rd.
July 5 – 26
Online Science Sundays
Sundays, 1 p.m.
Grandview Heights Public Library
July 7 – 28
Online Trivia Tuesday
Tuesdays, 7 p.m.
Grandview Heights Public Library
July 9 Canceled
Music in the Parks
Sunny 95 Park
4395 Carriage Hill Ln.
July 16 Canceled
Summer Celebration
Thompson Park
4250 Woodbridge Rd.
July 18 Canceled
Swim Under the Stars
Tremont Pool
2850 Tremont Rd.
July 23
Kayaking the Scioto River
10 a.m.
Griggs Reservoir Park
2933 Riverside Dr.
July 23 Canceled
Music in the Parks
Sunny 95 Parks
4395 Carriage Hill Ln.
July 24 Canceled
Christmas in July Pool Party
Grandview Heights Municipal Pool
1350 Goodale Blvd.
July 25
Grandview Hop
5-9 p.m.
Grandview Avenue
July 29 Canceled
Middle School Night
Reed Road Water Park
2000 Hasting Ln.
July 31
Night Under the Stars
7 p.m.
Wyman Woods Park
1520 Goodale Blvd.
Aug. 2
Cardboard Boat Race
4-7 p.m.
Grandview Heights Municipal Pool
1350 Goodale Blvd.
Aug. 5
Cultural Arts Commission
5 p.m.
Municipal Services Center
3600 Tremont Rd.
Aug. 19
Kayaking the Scioto River
10 a.m.
Griggs Reservoir Park
2933 Riverside Dr.
Aug. 23
Doggie Dip
Noon-3 p.m.
Reed Road Water Park
2000 Hasting Ln.
Aug. 29
Grandview Hop
5-9 p.m.
Grandview Avenue