Calendar | Tri-Village | July/August 2020

The calendar reflects information as of June 18. Events are subject to change due to health concerns.

July 1 – 31

Summer Reading Club

Upper Arlington Public Library

www.ualibrary.org

July 1 – Aug. 1

Online Summer Reading Clubs

Grandview Heights Public Library

www.ghpl.libnet.info

July 1 – Aug. 26

UA Farmers Market

Wednesdays, 4-7 p.m.

Tremont Pool Parking Lot

2850 Tremont Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

July 2 Canceled

Music in the Parks

Sunny 95 Park

4395 Carriage Hill Ln.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

July 4 Postponed

UACA Fourth of July Parade

UA Community

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

July 4 Postponed

UACA Party in the Park & Fireworks

Northam Park

2070 Northam Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

July 5 – 26

Online Science Sundays

Sundays, 1 p.m.

Grandview Heights Public Library

www.ghpl.libnet.info

July 7 – 28

Online Trivia Tuesday

Tuesdays, 7 p.m.

Grandview Heights Public Library

www.ghpl.libnet.info

July 9 Canceled

Music in the Parks

Sunny 95 Park

4395 Carriage Hill Ln.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

July 16 Canceled

Summer Celebration

Thompson Park

4250 Woodbridge Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

July 18 Canceled

Swim Under the Stars

Tremont Pool

2850 Tremont Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

July 23

Kayaking the Scioto River

10 a.m.

Griggs Reservoir Park

2933 Riverside Dr.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

July 23 Canceled

Music in the Parks

Sunny 95 Parks

4395 Carriage Hill Ln.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

July 24 Canceled

Christmas in July Pool Party

Grandview Heights Municipal Pool

1350 Goodale Blvd.

www.grandviewheights.org

July 25

Grandview Hop

5-9 p.m.

Grandview Avenue

www.grandviewhop.com

July 29 Canceled

Middle School Night

Reed Road Water Park

2000 Hasting Ln.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

July 31

Night Under the Stars

7 p.m.

Wyman Woods Park

1520 Goodale Blvd.

www.grandviewheights.org

Aug. 2

Cardboard Boat Race

4-7 p.m.

Grandview Heights Municipal Pool

1350 Goodale Blvd.

www.grandviewheights.org

Aug. 5

Cultural Arts Commission

5 p.m.

Municipal Services Center

3600 Tremont Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Aug. 19

Kayaking the Scioto River

10 a.m.

Griggs Reservoir Park

2933 Riverside Dr.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Aug. 23

Doggie Dip

Noon-3 p.m.

Reed Road Water Park

2000 Hasting Ln.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Aug. 29

Grandview Hop

5-9 p.m.

Grandview Avenue

www.grandviewhop.com