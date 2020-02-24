Bookmarks | Tri-Village | March/April 2020

American Panda

By Gloria Chao (grades 7-12)

Mei is a 17-year-old freshman at MIT pursuing a degree in medicine, as ordained by her extremely strict and traditional Taiwanese parents. Mei secretly hates medicine and has a passion for dance, but a combination of guilt and fear of disownment has kept her from telling them the truth. Eventually, Mei must decide if she will give up her own identity to become the daughter her parents want or strike out on her own and risk losing them forever.

Albert’s Quiet Quest

By Isabelle Arsenault (ages 3-7)

All Albert wants is a quiet place to read his book. His house is too noisy, so he escapes to the back alley and begins to daydream that he is enjoying a relaxing day at the beach. Unfortunately, the neighbor kids have other ideas as they invade his daydream with various forms of ruckus. Albert eventually reaches his breaking point and shouts that he is trying to read. The surprise ending is perfect for book lovers and those who sometimes just need a quiet escape.

This Was Our Pact

By Ryan Andrews (grades 4-8)

Every year at the autumn equinox, Ben’s town celebrates by sending paper lanterns floating down the river. This year, Ben and his friends make a pact to follow the lanterns on their bikes for as long as it takes to see where they end up. But Ben’s friends drop out one by one until the only one left is nerdy Nathaniel who Ben is trying to avoid. What follows is a beautifully illustrated magical adventure involving crazy old lady scientists, fisher bears, enlightened ones and a dog that can walk on water. As the adventure progresses, so does the friendship between the initially reserved and standoffish Ben and curious, free-spirited Nathaniel.

Titan and the Wild Boars: The True Cave Rescue of the Thai Soccer Team

By Susan Hood and Pathana Sornhiran (ages 5-9)

After soccer practice one day, 11-year-old Titan went to explore a nearby cave with his coach and the rest of his team. The wet season in Thailand hadn’t technically begun, but while they were inside a hard rain fell, flooding the cave and trapping the team. The team was trapped for more than two weeks as rescue teams tried to decide the best way to extract them. The book highlights how individuals from more than 20 countries came together to see the boys safely home, and how the boys’ own teamwork, cooperation and camaraderie helped them survive.

I Love Me

By Sally Morgan and Ambelin Kwaymullina (ages 0-2)

This sweet board book shows two children celebrating all the ways in which they love themselves, from physical characteristics like their hair and eyes to their emotions and “the way my heart knows best.” Childrens books about loving yourself aren’t a rarity, but this one is unique in that it talks about loving yourself whether you are “short and fat or tall and thin.” Most importantly, it teaches loving yourself not only when you’re happy but also when you’re sad. With bold, colorful illustrations and a strong positive message, this one is a win for babies and toddlers.