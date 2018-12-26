Bookmarks | Tri-Village January/February 2019

The Wall in the Middle of the Book

By Jon Agee

Help the knight stay safe as he learns that what once seemed scary and dangerous on the other side of the wall is actually not so bad after all. Filled with great illustrations, this is a fun read aloud for kids of all ages, especially preschoolers.

Good Dog

By Cori Doerrfeld

In this sweet book for babies and toddlers, follow Dog as he makes his way around the city looking for the girl who dropped her favorite doll.

Peanut Butter’s First Day of School

By Terry Border

Peanut Butter is worried about his first day of school, so he asks all of his friends for advice. Soon he realizes he can do anything with his friends by his side. A great story for kids just learning to read.

Monster Mayhem

By Christopher Eliopoulos

Zoe is super smart. She’s so smart, in fact, that she can build her own robots. She also loves Godzilla-like monsters that are called kaiju. Zoe finds a ring and puts it on one day and that night she sees her very own kaiju outside her bedroom window. He’s a friendly kaiju, but when more monsters start to attack the town, Zoe is going to need her super smart brain, robots and friends to save the day. This graphic novel is recommended for grades 3 and up.

Safari Pug

By Laura James

Lady Miranda and her dog, Pug, are off to the safari park to see many wild animals. They visit the penguins, monkeys and a rare white lion cub named Florence. But someone else is close behind, and she doesn’t have the best intentions. Can Lady Miranda and Pug keep the animals safe? Will they have the courage to go where no pug has gone before? Recommended for grades K-2.

The Rhino in Right Field

By Stacy DeKeyser

It’s 1948 and Nick Spirakis loves to play baseball with his friends. There’s just one problem – the baseball field is right next to a zoo where a giant rhinoceros named Tank lives. Try catching a fly ball when there’s a giant rhino breathing down your neck. When the local minor league team advertises a catching contest to find their next batboy, Nick is elated. But he has to overcome two problems before he can actually start catching baseballs.

Courage

By Barbara Binns

T’Shawn really wants to join the Racing Rays and become a diver, but it’s expensive, and there’s no way his mom can afford it when she has so many other bills to pay. He manages to get a scholarship and everything seems to be looking up until his older brother, Lamont, comes back early from prison. When a series of crimes start happening in the neighborhood, people start blaming Lamont. T’Shawn wonders if his brother has really changed, while hoping that he has.

The Miscalculations of Lightning Girl

By Stacy McAnulty

When Lucy was little, she was struck by lightning, and it turned her into a math genius. She can solve any math problem, but now – after years of being homeschooled – Lucy’s grandmother thinks it is time for Lucy to face her biggest challenge yet: middle school. Lucy has to navigate the complicated world of drama queens and making friends; but in the end, she’ll find it was her greatest accomplishment yet.