Bookmarks | Tri-Village | September/October 2020

Mastering the Art of Vegetable Gardening: Rare Varieties - Unusual Options

by Matt Mattus

As an amateur gardener who grows food rather than flowers, you may tend to gravitate towards varieties of vegetables that are either impossible to grow or too expensive to buy. Mattus’ book is top-notch in comparison to other vegetable gardening books because it is well organized, with chapters devoted to many popular vegetables including unique or special varieties within a popular type. His book includes chapters on compost, ensuring soil health, amending soil and crop rotation.

One Hundred Dogs and Counting: One Woman, Ten Thousand Miles, and A Journey into the Heart of Shelters and Rescues

by Cara Sue Achterberg

Achterberg’s book is a journey and a detailed collection of her personal experiences visiting dog rescues, shelters and pounds in many economically depressed regions in America. Her remarkable journal educates us on how shelter dogs can end up with a rescue and heartbreaking details as to why some do not. This book offers hope in the face of heartache, limited resources and long odds toward success.

Rust: A Memoir of Steel and Grit

by Eliese Colette Goldbach

Raised in a strict conservative Catholic family, all Eliese ever wanted to be was a nun. At 26, she’s a college grad struggling to get by and questioning her life’s choices when a friend suggests she apply for a job at the steel mill. This personal and eye-opening account of her employment at the steel mill delves into such topics as generational differences, the impact of politics and religion in one’s life and work, struggles with mental illness, labor issues, and women in male dominated work environments.

The King of Kindergarten

by Derrick Barnes

King of kindergarten is up for any challenge, from riding a school bus (a big yellow carriage) to making new friends (at the round table) and taking naps (a royal rest). This is a great picture book to give your little one a boost of confidence for their first day of school.

Queen of Physics: How Wu Chien Shiung Helped Unlock the Secrets of the Atom

by Teresa Robeson

Explore and learn about the life of Wu Chien Shiung who was not only a scientist but also a political activist. As a scientist, she solved many of the physics world’s biggest conundrums that would later earn her colleagues a Nobel Prize. As an activist, she led protests and strikes against censorship in China and fought prejudice against women and Asians in the U.S. This non-fiction picture book is recommended for grades four and up.

The Mystwick School of Musicraft

by Jessica Khoury

Amelia’s dream is to go to school at the Mystwick School of Musicraft where she’ll learn how to use music to create magic and hopefully become a maestro just like her mother. Once at the school, however, she finds things are a lot harder than she imagined. There’s a teacher who dislikes her, classmates who pick on her and supernatural forces that could bring down the school itself. Amelia will need all her wits, courage and magic to save the school and her dream. Recommended for grades five through eight.