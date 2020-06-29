Bookmarks | Tri-Village | July/August 2020

Since many community events are canceled or postponed, you might have more free time during these summer months. So why not grab a good book and head outside to lounge in the sun? Here are some reads the Grandview Heights Public Library recommends.

A Boy and His Dog at the End of the World

by C.A. Fletcher (grades 9 and up)

Although technically published as an adult book, this was an Alex Award honoree for adult books with high teen appeal. It is set in a dystopian version of Scotland after the Baby Bust, when for an unknown reason, the majority of humans lost the ability to reproduce. Gradually, people died out, leaving only a few exceptions to carry on the human race. Grizz is one of these exceptions but has never even met enough people to make up a football team. Then, a mysterious stranger visits, and upon leaving, steals Grizz’s dog. Grizz can’t let the stranger steal a family member, and sets out on a journey to track down the stranger that leads to unexpected places. Fun plot twists await in this one!

Stargazing

by Jen Wang (grades 4-8)

Christine is used to other Chinese American kids being a lot like her – conservative, focused on school, strict parents, spending an evening every week in Chinese school. But Moon, her new next door neighbor, is just the opposite. She is carefree, can’t speak Chinese, doesn’t bother with much studying and her mom even lets her paint her nails wild colors. Despite their differences, Christine and Moon are soon best friends, though things get difficult when Moon reveals her biggest secret to Christine. A great graphic novel for fans of El Deafo by Cece Bell or Smile by Raina Telgemeier.

Big Papa and the Time Machine

by Daniel Bernstrom (ages 4-8)

Big Papa and his grandson are on their way to school when the young boy confesses that he is afraid to go. Luckily, Big Papa’s 1952 Ford doubles as a time machine, and he takes his grandson on a journey into his past, showing him many times when he too was afraid. This includes an instance from his childhood in Little Rock, Arkansas, when a man tells him to give up on school because, as an African American, work is all he is ever going to do. Despite being scared, Big Papa perseveres, illustrated by his refrain of, “That’s called being brave.” A sweet story about overcoming our fears and how much we can learn from those who came before us.

I Will Always Write Back

by Martin Ganda and Caitlin Alifirenka (grades 7 and up)

This nonfiction title tells how a school pen pal assignment between Caitlin, an American teenager, and Martin, a Zimbabwean student, turned into six years of letter writing and friendship. This is an especially amazing feat considering Martin was extremely poor and had to work to pay for even the postage to send Caitlin a letter. Martin now lives in the United States, and he and Caitlin consider themselves best friends to this day. Perfect for readers looking for something uplifting and inspirational.

Bear Came Along

by Richard T. Morris (ages 3-8)

As the winner of this year’s Caldecott Medal, Bear Came Along may already be on your radar but it is certainly worth another read. Aside from the beautiful illustrations, the message, about a group of animals who are thrown together in an unusual situation coming to realize that “they are all in this together,” is both powerful and timely. Can’t get it from the library soon enough? This is our inaugural StoryWalk book at the recently opened StoryWalk in Buck Park. Take a relaxing walk and check it out!

