Better than tech support

Carl Acton isn’t the most comfortable when it comes to technology, and he is quick to admit that he doesn’t pick things up on the computer quickly. However, when Grandview Heights Schools switched to distance learning in a panic when the pandemic struck, Acton, a seventh grade language arts teacher at Larson Middle School, knew his only choice was to embrace technology.

“I was and am so grateful for the opportunity to do my best and still encourage and give them assignments that were meaningful,” Acton says.

The transition from traditional to distance learning could not have been done without the district’s chief technology officer, Chris Deis.

Even before the pandemic, Deis was helpful with teachers’ technology needs such as setting up a SMART Board to allow multiple students to use it simultaneously.

“Chris Deis looks at challenges, I mean this sincerely, as opportunities,” Acton says. “He comes from a place of yes.”

John Nixon John Nixon Photography

Over the last three years, Deis wrote and oversaw the implementation of the district’s technology plan. Highlights include providing students in all grade levels with their own device such as an iPad or Chromebook. He has embraced Google’s suite of programs and Schoology, a learning management system where teachers can upload school work for students to access. All of these initiatives help strengthen the student and teacher experience.

“We’re in the day and age where teaching without technology is not an option,” Deis says.

A Columbus native, Deis has more than two decades’ experience as an educator and school administrator. He earned his teaching and administrator credentials at The Ohio State University, but his technological experience was less formal. Deis didn’t even have his own computer pre-pandemic, relying on the university’s computer laboratory.

Deis’ interests in mathematics, however, inspired him to learn some computer coding skills. He taught technology classes about Microsoft programs and coding to professionals during the ’90s and developed educational iPhone applications.

“If you found something you like to do, you don’t have to work at all,” Deis says. “I’ve enjoyed the path my career has taken.”

When the school switched to virtual learning, Deis helped prepare teachers to make the transition smoother for the remainder of that school year. Though it was something nobody would have anticipated, Deis welcomed the challenge with open arms.

“We had to take that challenge very seriously,” he says. “The rug was pulled out from underneath us. ... The good news is that we landed on our feet.”

As of July, Grandview schools are finalizing plans for the upcoming school year. Plans are in place whether schools reopen, offer distance learning with more structure and accountability, or a hybrid of the two, according to the district’s superintendent, Andy Culp.

“(Deis has) been inseparable from everything I just said,” Culp says. “I speak for the staff, the students, the board and our community to feel so very fortunate to have Chris Deis on our team.”

For the upcoming school year Deis believes the district will have a better grasp on when and how often classes meet online, and how much work is assigned.

“We know we can improve our structure and our consistency,” he says.

× Expand John Nixon John Nixon Photography

Landing the dream job

Deis always wanted to work in Grandview since he lived in the community during the ’90s. It’s now the reverse for him as he lives in Worthington with his sons Ethan and Aidan, who attend Grandview schools, and his wife, Melanie, who home- schools their daughter, Grace, an eighth-grader and a full-time gymnast.

Outside of work, Deis disconnect from tech and ventures out into nature with activities such as riding his bike and camping. He’s also heavily involved in the Boy Scouts of America program.

“Anywhere my cell phone doesn’t work, I’m happy,” Deis says.

As for the classroom, Deis loves simply helping teachers with their technological needs and his position is a perfect fit.

“I’m supporting the vision of the district and the teachers meeting that vision,” he says. “Our teachers are phenomenal.”

Brandon Klein is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at bklein@cityscenemediagroup.com.