Beat the winter blues with these local businesses

Have you ever looked out your window on a cloudy winter day and felt a sense of gloom? You’re not alone.

In a 2005 Gallup survey, Americans rated January and February as their least favorite months. And according to Cleveland Clinic, approximately half a million U.S. citizens experience seasonal affective disorder in the winter months, most of whom live in cloudy regions like the Midwest.

Thankfully, Tri-Village offers a handful of unique activities that can help you and your family to beat those dreaded winter blues.

Spa-tactular

Let your winter anxieties wash away at European Skin Care at the Laura Gregory Salon. With more than 35 years of experience, European Skin Care owner Cherie Cockburn specializes in skincare treatments, massages, peels, waxing and more.

A trip to the spa isn’t just good for your mental health during winter; it’s especially good for your skin, too.

“During weather changes is when it’s really important for the skin to be rejuvenated and put back to balance,” Cockburn says.

For the colder months, Cockburn recommends the oxygen therapy facial, which penetrates the skin with A, C and E vitamins via oxygen infusion and plumps the skin. Cockburn sees her clients’ spirits lift after a spa day, too.

“With little to no sunlight, everybody feels they need a little extra. With stimulation to the skin, it wakes the skin up and can help the mental (state),” she says. “It’s also a little extra downtime for someone after the holidays.”

Not Your Typical Playdate

Located in Grandview, Woodlands Backyard is adapting to the cold. It’s sand volleyball now features a heated dome, so visitors can play the summer-like sport year-round. Woodlands also features mini bowling, pool tables and arcade games, another perfect escape from the bitter cold.

Its interactive environment can workup an appetite. Enjoy picks from Preston’s: A Burger Joint like the loaded fries, Coney dog or Nashville hot chicken wings. With 30 rotating taps and several TVs featuring all your favorite sporting events, it’s easy to spend the whole day at this local joint.

A Spoonful of Culture

Did you know there are more than 20 museums in central Ohio? No reason to travel far though, one of the most creative museums is right here in Grandview.

The Ohio Craft Museum features permanent installations and rotating exhibits showcasing many local artists. The space isn’t just for art enthusiasts, but for families looking to expose their children to diverse cultures.

“Bringing children to the museum opens a new world and shows new ideas that they haven’t considered before,” says Megan Moriarty, community outreach and partnerships coordinator at the museum. “It’s inspiring as well because we let students and kids witness artists (in the studios). There, (kids) are inspired to make their own things, explore materials and express their ideas.”

Starting Feb. 9, the museum will showcase its winter exhibition, Found Again, which features a collection of handmade, colorful quilts that tell stories – one is even covered in words.

“We all know quilts and we all know textiles; its not fragile and it will be very colorful,” Moriarty says. “I think it will be a really great show for families.”

Lydia Freudenberg is an associate editor. Feedback welcome at lfreudenberg@cityscenemediagroup.com.