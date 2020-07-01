Alumni’s project aims to have a far-reaching impact

John Nixon John Nixon Photography

More than a decade ago, Darin Hadinger, an Upper Arlington resident and 1993 graduate of Upper Arlington High School, began working on a project with the mission to create a forward operating base for the military. While the project did not make it to market at the time, Hadinger continued building a foundation for something bigger down the road.

As the battle against COVID-19 continues worldwide, Hadinger saw the opportunity to provide aid to areas in need with Project mustER.

“This pandemic hit and it was a combination of bringing everything together and working on our experience to attack this virus,” Hadinger says. “Just looking at this, we really had to pivot like a lot of businesses are, and it gave an opportunity for us to bring the project back out.”

Project mustER are scalable, mass response and reusable units that help address pandemic response in areas affected by COVID-19. The units are designed to help isolate and mitigate the spread while providing the safest treatment environments possible.

The units would be located near nursing homes, correctional facilities and hospitals during outbreaks.

“I know a lot of people are seeing things loosening back up with regulations,” Hadinger says, “but there is anticipation of a spike in the fall potentially, and we want to make sure that we are best prepared for that.”

Sticking to his roots

Hadinger’s energy and passion for his work is undeniable, but perhaps what is most inspiring is his deeply rooted appreciation and desire to remain connected and involved with the Upper Arlington community. His team is made up of UAHS alumni working alongside him and even allows current students to gain experience.

“It is great to reach back into that pool, some of these people I have known since middle school and some since high school,” Hadinger says. “We found a lot of alignment there and even working with some of the teachers and students with Upper Arlington during these trying times – everything is a teaching opportunity.”

Hadinger is a former college professor and notes that the most effective way he learned to teach was through project-based learning. Through mustER, students can get that real-world experience and cultivate their passion for helping others.

“For something (the pandemic) that may define a generation, for kids to work on something that makes a difference, it puts them in a sense of control and shows what we can do with all of this,” says Hadinger.

Outside of his work, Hadinger is an active member of the community, and is involved in learning endeavors such as Leadership UA and Idea Day, which aims to inspire students to dream about ways they can utilize their skills and forge change in their world.

“It is something near and dear to my heart,” Hadinger says. “It would be such a wasted moment to me if we were not able to use this as a way for our students to have some impact. They get to see every facet on how to run a business to issues people are facing to gain employment, to health and access. And all these things that are going to shape their world.”

Only the beginning

The current health crisis is an ongoing and ever-changing situation, and projects like Hadinger’s are examples of how community members respond and use their own experience to take action.

MustER is also helping to employ community members that historically face difficulty in the job search, including both veterans and formerly incarcerated people.

Hadinger is a proud community member and marvels at Upper Arlington and Columbus’ efforts to not only flatten the curve, but assist those in need.

“Following the passion and purpose behind this has honestly blown me away from the willingness of people to get involved beyond the capacity of what I would and could anticipate,” Hadinger says. “People everywhere in the community have poured their hearts into aspects of all of this.”

Though his work is only just beginning, Hadinger hopes mustER will also motivate others.

“If this helps inspire someone else to follow their purpose, to reach out a hand to someone else or get yourself involved with something that has a positive impact,” Hadinger says, “That would be the ultimate goal.”

What makes a mustER unit so effective?

For starters, the units themselves are operational within four hours of arrival and are easily shipped in three to five shipping containers. It includes independent power through solar, wind and generators, septic, HVAC, bath and shower plus staff areas.

The ICU unit is a negative pressurized unit and can handle 24 to 40 patients at a time as well as an additional 40 in the general housing unit. MustER also comes equipped with 3-D printing capabilities for medical supplies and sanitizing foggers.

Rocco Falleti is an editor. Feedback welcome at rfalleti@cityscenecolumbus.com.