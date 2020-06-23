A Wonderful Support Net

Farrah Chrstos is a 12-year resident of Grandview Heights and the president of the Education Foundation Board.

She has experience in social work and has always had a passion for helping people achieve their own goals, specifically in academics.

“I wanted to give my time to an organization that supports our children and schools,” Chrstos says, “but also has a broader impact on the entire community.”

This year, the Education Foundation had a special mission to do something to help families and local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. These times may be uncertain, but the foundation wants to see to it that students and parents know the 2020-21 school year isn’t.

“We saw that many of the families who don’t normally need assistance and might not appear to need help were actually the ones struggling the most,” she says. “We felt donating school supplies had the broadest reach.”

The foundation made the decision to give a $55,000 grant for school supplies to Grandview Heights City Schools for the 2020-2021 school year. A $35,000 donation in scholarships was also granted to seven Grandview Heights High School graduates. Chrstos and her team not only wanted to help financially, but to send a message to the community that even in uncertain times, there would always be help.

“Sometimes we just need to hear something positive and be reminded that we are not alone,” she says.

And it’s clear the community has heard them loud and clear. The foundation has received thank you notes and messages – even from people who weren’t familiar with the organization before.

“The Education Foundation hopes to facilitate future opportunities for growth and support for each student,” Chrstos says. “We are just one piece of the wonderful support net in place for the residents of our community.”

Mallory Arnold is an associate editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.