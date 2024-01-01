A stylistic Upper Arlington renovation turns into so much more

A young family of five, the Shields went into their kitchen renovation knowing a functional layout was necessary. Their top priority, however, was updating the aesthetics of the space to match their recently renovated bathrooms.

“A lot of people would have looked at our kitchen and thought it was fine,” Jen Shields says. “It wasn’t until we got our bathrooms done that we felt a push to move things along and update the kitchen.”

With warm tones, light oak and cream colors in their newly renovated bathrooms, the family decided to carry the natural color palette into the kitchen.

To match the bathrooms, the kitchen’s white cabinets were transformed with a light wood finish and gold hardware. Tired of noticing every crumb on their black countertops, the family opted instead for white quartz in the kitchen.

The dark floorboards were replaced with lighter wood to match the living room. This created more cohesion between the spaces, as the decor in both rooms followed similar themes.

The Shields even installed a new window along the back wall of the kitchen, bringing in more natural light to show off the lighter space. The window also created a direct line of sight into the backyard, making it easier to watch the kids when they’re playing outside.

When it came to changing the layout of the kitchen, Principal Designer Tyler Swartzmiller from Haus Studio wanted to make sure the room was not only attractive but durable for the long term.

“It was important that this family could actually live in the space as the kids grew up,” Swartzmiller says. “They’re young kids and things are going to get a bit beat up, so the kitchen has to be able to hold up despite that.”

The kitchen originally had a bar-height peninsula that cut between the kitchen and the living room. This was replaced with an 11-foot counter for an easy view into the living room so the Shields could always keep an eye on their kids. By knocking down the wall separating the kitchen from the dining room, the family is now able to eat there without being disconnected from the other living areas.

To keep clutter out of the kitchen, Haus Studio installed a mudroom to store the kids’ shoes, jackets and schoolwork. The added detail of terracotta tile and arched doorways enhanced the transitional space.

“There are certain things that the designers think of that I would never have considered,” Jen says. “Even just having your dishwasher, garbage and sink all adjacent to each other has made life so much easier.”

While major renovations always come with a few surprises, the biggest one was how much the kitchen appeared to grow despite not changing its footprint. Even small changes, such as adding an overhang to the counter, allowed for a bigger feel and for the family to have more space to sit together.

“I personally wanted a new kitchen more for the aesthetic,” Jen says. “I didn’t realize how much more functional the whole space would be after it was finished.”

Ainsley Allen is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.