A Night at the Theater

What do you get when you combine senior theater connoisseurs with high school theater performers? A night full of magic, of course.

The Upper Arlington Civic Association, in partnership with the Upper Arlington Vocal Music Program and First Community Village, is bringing a night of food and music to the senior citizens in the community with its annual event, UA Stage.

The event will take place at Upper Arlington High School on Feb.19, and will treat attendees to a dinner catered by First Community Village, followed by UAHS’ production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella. The free show will serve as the music program’s official dress rehearsal before the show’s run, February 20-23.

“This is the one event that we have that is focused on our senior community within Upper Arlington,” UACA Director Erin Derryberry says. “All the directors are dressed in our gold coats, we serve dinner and coffee, and engage with our community members.”

Attendees are then escorted to the high school auditorium, where they get to watch a free dress rehearsal performance of the musical. The evening is topped off with an intermission for cookies and a post-show carnation to show the UACA’s appreciation for attendees.

The show not only allows the senior citizens to have a free night of fun, it also allows for the students to have their last rehearsal in front of a live audience. UACA also selects three music students who each receive a scholarship in addition to a $500 donation to the vocal music program.

“We recognize that there is more than just the cast,” says Derryberry. “We’ve got the crew and we’ve got the orchestra, and one of the things that we give back - and that we budget for through our generous community donations - are scholarships.”

UA Stage welcomes more than 400 senior citizens. Registration details will be posted in late January to www.uaca.org. Derryberry says folks shouldn’t wait to register though, as past events have certainly been popular.

“The tickets go very quickly, so once we post our link, we do have a certain number of seats that are available through parks and rec, the online registration system used in the community,” Derryberry says. “From the vibrant dinner conversations and catching up with friends and neighbors, to the outstanding performances, you won’t want to miss it.”

This will be Derryberry’s second time working UA Stage. She also has the assistance of junior directors, who are Upper Arlington students.

Derryberry says the response from last year’s event was overwhelmingly positive.

“I really felt the gratitude,” says Derryberry. “Last year, I was standing at the exit door at the end of the night and handing an individual carnation to each person that walked past my door. It just felt really good to see that smile and that thank you and hear those comments of having fun or just seeing the smile on their face.”

The UACA puts on events like UA Stage, the Easter Candy Hunt and Bunny Trail, the Fourth of July celebration, Christmas in the Park, and more thanks to the support from UACA members and the community. The association does an annual walk to raise the funds to continue to put on events like UA Stage.

“Upper Arlington has a long and rich history, and it is important to celebrate those who have lived it and those contributing to it,” Derryberry says. “As a community, we want to include and celebrate all members. This event gives thanks to our seniors and gives a stage to our students– a wonderful combination."

Grace Lenehan Vaughn is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com