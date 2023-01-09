Tri-Village | Suburban Spotlight | Diversity in UA: Updates and opportunities

Courtesy of Equal Upper Arlington

Equal Upper Arlington is focused on providing programming and information on diversity and inclusion in Upper Arlington. This community offers numerous opportunities for fair discussion through data reviews, surveys, assemblies and more. Here is your guide to the latest from Equal UA, and you can find more info at www.equalupperarlington.com.

City Manager Steve Schoeny presented the findings of the 2022 City Survey during the Equal UA community conversation on January 7, 2023. You can find updates on www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Equal UA Dashboard

Equal UA has been compiling and analyzing data to enact positive change on diversity, equity and inclusion in the community. A city dashboard has been completed and uploaded for public review and can be found here.

Along with the Dashboard, you’ll find an executive summary, along with a timeline of the land that is now Upper Arlington in a city, state and national context. The data gives insight into inequitable distributions of resources as they pertain to race in today society. The city of UA is keen on ensuring its citizens feel welcome and sense of belonging.

The city of UA would like to thank those who have already signed up for the Equal UA Action Group and remind those interested that sign-up is still available here.

Early in the new year, Equal UA will be providing a survey to better understand the interests of participating individuals along with an invitation to meet in person and talk about meaningful action in 2023.

Equal Eats

Equal UA is also proud to announce the launch of their dinner club coined “Equal Eats!”

Nothing brings people together like food, so join Equal UA as they support local businesses and promote minority and immigrant-owned restaurants throughout the greater Columbus area. You can sign up for the club here.

Red Oak Family Foundation

Family Therapist Katie Oberle will be leading the Red Oak Foundations quarterly sibling program starting in April of 2023. Parent/Caregiver programs will be available on Sunday afternoon in April from 4-5:30.

Nominate notable candidates

Nominations for the City of Upper Arlington 2022 Community Awards is now open. Now is the time to submit your nominations for the following categories: Business, Community Enrichment, Community Relations, Senior, Youth. Nominations are accepted here.

The city is currently accepting applications for the following Boards and Commissions: City Tree Commission, Civil Service Commission, Parks & Recreation Advisory Board. Deadline for applications is Feb. 1, 2023 and can be submitted here.

Nominations for the 2023 Wall of Honor close on Jan. 13, 2023 and can be submitted here.

Check out more Tri-Village stories in our Communities tab.

Aaron Gilliam is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.