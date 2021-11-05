Tri-Village | UAHS continues water polo dynasty with girls and boys state titles

The Ohio Water Polo state championships began in 1985. Since then, the Upper Arlington girls team has won an astounding 19 titles, including its latest victory this past Sunday. The boys team, by no means a disappointment, took home its sixth championship trophy, its first in nine years.

The Halloween day season finale at Cincinnati Princeton High school saw the Golden Bears run the board with a decisive 9-5 victory by the girls over the Cincinnati Mavericks and a rally by the boys to defeat Toledo St. Francis 11-10.

The boys team had already faced St. Francis in a number of close matches throughout the season. Though Upper Arlington had successfully beat back that team four times prior this year, the Golden Bears had to overcame a deficit to notch another win in the game’s final minutes.

After a rapid tally of three points by Upper Arlington to move the team into the lead, St. Francis made a goal in the final seconds that proved to be its last.

Just hours later, the girls team emerged victorious from its bout. The game began as a mirror of the two teams’ even record across six prior matches in the season, but the Golden Bears took control after a tie at 5-5 to score six unanswered points.

Only half a year earlier, the girls team had taken home the 2020 trophy after delays to that season’s tournament due to COVID-19. The 2021 title is the team’s third straight.

Following the championships, both teams reported, via Twitter, players receiving All-State honors. The girls team noted Caroline Porterfield as player of the year, Samantha Schaefer on first team All-Ohio, and Stella Petras and Naomi Maurer on second team All-Ohio. The boys reported Patrick “P.J.” Ray as player of the year, Caden Colombo on first team All-Ohio, and Grant Gooding and Garrett Widman on second team All-Ohio.

