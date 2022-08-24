Dublin | Megan O'Callaghan named City Manager

After an extensive nationwide search process earlier throughout the course of the year, the Dublin City Council named Megan O’Callaghan the newest City Manager. Beginning in October, O’Callaghan will take the place of Dublin’s fifth City Manager, Dana McDaniel, who served in public service with the City of Dublin for more than three decades. McDaniel will continue to work in an advisory capacity to facilitate the transition until February 1, 2023.

Since 2014, O’Callaghan has served the City of Dublin in many ways. Initially hired as the City’s public service director O'Callaghan was quickly advanced to the position of the deputy city manager/chief finance and development officer in 2021. In this role, she created and executed strategic plans in several areas including economic development, finance and planning. Additionally, she created the division of Transportation and Mobility in order to align the City’s Connected Dublin initiates with transportation management strategies.

O' Callaghan also served as the City of Dublin’s deputy city manager/chief operating officer and director of public works, overseeing several city departments and divisions. She's also the brains behind the planning and execution of the Capital Improvements Program, and was able to serve as project manager for the Dublin Link Bridge.

“I am honored that Dublin City Council selected me to serve as the City’s sixth city manager,” O’Callaghan says. “Dublin is a vibrant and friendly city known for safety, inclusivity, innovation, economic vitality and natural beauty. As a resident and long-time employee, I am deeply committed to this community and have a vested interest in providing the best quality of life and environment in which our residents and businesses can thrive.”

O’Callaghan is a graduate of The Ohio State University and Capital University Law School, earning her Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering degree and her juris doctorate, respectively. Before her career in public service with the City of Dublin, she worked for the City of Columbus and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

As a resident of Dublin, O’Callaghan is passionate about the city and dedicated to the development of its economy and community. She is committed to supporting the City Council’s visionary goals and to providing the city’s residents with world-class services and amenities.

