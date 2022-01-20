Tri-Village | Grandview Heights School District receives large donation

Courtesy of Hayley Head Grandview Heights Marble Cliff Education Foundation board members presented the Grandview Heights Schools Board of Education with the donation at the January 12, 2022, Board of Education meeting.

A new outdoor discovery space for the Grandview Heights and Marble Cliff community and students is now possible with a large donation from the Grandview Heights Marble Cliff Education Foundation (GHMCEF). In celebration of GHMCEF’s 30th anniversary the foundation gifted $200,000 to the Grandview Heights schools. The donation will help fund the construction of the outdoor discovery space at Larson Middle School.

“We are extremely appreciative of the generosity of the Grandview Heights Marble Cliff Education Foundation,” Kevin Guse, Grandview Heights Schools board member, says.

The Foundation formally presented its donation on Jan. 22 at the Grandview Heights Schools Board of Education Meeting. The gift was possible due to a combination of local contributions and interest accumulated from the GHMCEF’s Endowment fund. The foundation’s funding has been a powerful resource for education in the community especially during the pandemic.

“The donation will have such a positive impact on the outdoor learning experience of our students through play, exploration and collaboration for generations to come,” Superintendent Andy Culp says.

The outdoor space will provide a new learning environment, interaction with nature, update play structures and create a hands-on outdoor learning environment. There will be additional outdoor seating and a play space for the community. The outdoor space will be a useful tool for teachers and the community especially as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

× Sign up for our WeekendScene newsletter to stay up to date on events and contest opportunities

GHMCEF recognizes the importance of outdoor and educational spaces. The Foundation was established in 1991 and has contributed more than $1.5 million to expand educational opportunities, encourage lifelong learning and improve Grandview Heights Schools and the community.

“The GHMCEF is committed to expanding educational opportunities in our community, and the outdoor discovery space will enable Grandview Heights students to learn beyond the borders of their classroom. The last two years have underscored the importance of our outdoor environments,” Nicole Donovsky, GHMCEF president, says. “In recognition of the Foundation’s 30th anniversary, we are thrilled to help create this space not only for our students but for the entire Grandview Heights and Marble Cliff community as well.”

The new discovery space construction will begin in the first quarter of 2023 and be finished by August 2023. The School currently remains committed to its other construction goals. The goals include upgrades in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, safety upgrades and having students attend the new 4-8 building and renovated high school by winter of 2023.

Kate Anderson is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.