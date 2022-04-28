Grove City | Taste of Grove City offers month-long culinary celebration

Grove City’s vibrant restaurant scene will give local restaurant patrons the chance to try the best of what the city has to offer during the month-long Taste of Grove City event, organized by the Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce.

The event will take place over four weeks. The festivities kick off this Sunday, May 1, with burger and sandwich week, which continues through May 7. Taste of Grove City continues with pizza week May 8-14, sweet treats week May 15-21 and the best of Grove City week finishing out the month from May 22-28.

Local participating restaurants will offer signature dishes and or discounts during the week they are participating in the competition. Restaurant-goers then have the chance to vote for their favorite restaurant.

“We are very excited, as a Chamber of Commerce, to support our restaurants,” says GCACC Executive Director Shawn Conrad. “Other businesses will benefit as people go and eat at their favorite restaurant. … Especially if they’re in our town center, they may walk around to some of the other shops. Anything we can do to support local business we’re excited to do.”

This will be Taste of Grove City’s 13th year showcasing cuisine from local restaurants, diners, and businesses.

Through 2019, the event was held in one location where attendees could sample dishes from a variety of participating restaurants all in one place. In 2020, during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the format of the event changed to have restaurants offer their dishes at their own locations with voting held online.

Last year’s event had around 30 restaurants participating. This year’s event is expected to have just at least as many restaurants and establishments participating.

Though any restaurant located in Grove City may participate in the event, the competition portion is open to local businesses only. Locally owned chain restaurants are the exception.

Last year’s winners included the Academy Grill at the South-Western Career Academy for best burgers and sandwiches, Grandstand Pizza for best pizza, Capital City Cakes for best sweet treats and Siam Hibachi for the best of Grove City.

A list of participating restaurants, organized by week and more information is available at www.gcchamber.org/taste-of-grove-city/.

Maisie Fitzmaurice is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at editoral@cityscenecolumbus.com