Suburban Spotlight | Dublin | Dublin City Schools 2022 Hall of Fame

On September 16, Dublin Coffman High School is celebrating the induction of six new members to the Dublin City Schools Hall of Fame. The class includes members Chris Amorose Groomes, Michael Blaugrund, Melissa Carlson, Theresa (Hopkins) Dearing, Stephanie Tersigni and Lynn May. There are three different types of awards that will be received during the ceremony: the Young Alumni Achievement Award, the Distinguished Alumni Award, and the Outstanding Service Award. The event will begin at 5:00 p.m. with the induction ceremony in the Performing Arts Center. It’s then followed by the tailgate-style light dinner at 6:00 p.m. in the commons. Finally, the inductees will have on-field recognition at the football game at 7:00 p.m.

Receiving the Young Alumni Achievement Award is Stephanie (Dixon) Tersigni, Dublin Jerome Class of 2009. Tersigni is the owner and founder of Jolie Occasions, an affordable and inclusive women’s clothing boutique in the Short North Arts District. Since opening Jolie Occasions in 2017, Tersigni and her team have not only tripled in size, but have built a strong reputation and successful local business.

Lynn May is the recipient of the Outstanding Service Award. May has been a volunteer for Dublin City Schools for 30 years, and has served multiple terms as President and Vice President on the Board of Education Leadership. She began her journey by volunteering in her own children’s classrooms and has since developed a passion for advocating for every and all students within the school district.

Chris Amorose Groomes, Dublin High School Class of 1989, will be receiving the Distinguished Alumni Award for her many contributions to the City of Dublin. Along with serving as the mayor of Dublin from 2020-2022, Amorose Groomes spent eight years on the Dublin Planning and Zoning Commission. In January 2022, Groomes was named to serve on the Information Technology and Communications Federal Advocacy Committee by the National League of Cities, and is currently a City Council Member of Dublin.

Michael Blaugrund, Dublin Coffman High School Class of 1996, has been awarded the Distinguished Alumni Award for his success as the Chief Operating Officer of the New York Stock Exchange since 2019. As a student, Blaugrund was a member of the Dublin Coffman Band, a rowing competitor, and a member of the National Honor Society.

Melissa (Ingram) Carlson, Dublin High School Class of 1991, has also been awarded the Distinguished Alumni Award for her outstanding work with community members diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. As the founder of PDNextSteps (2018), an exercise and wellness program, Carlson has helped improve many lives. Since opening, PDNextSteps has grown 250 percent through word-of-mouth recommendations.

Theresa (Hopkins) Dearing, Dublin High School Class of 1968, is also a recipient of the Distinguished Alumni Award. Dearing began her career in education as an Education as a Second Language teacher. She cites her inspiration as her Spanish teacher, Elizabeth Harris, who allowed her students to connect with another culture without the pressure of required homework. Dearing began working with the Depp Settlement, “Lucy Depp”, which was later discovered to be an Underground Railroad station. Between 2015 and 2016, “Lucy Depp” and the “Abraham Depp Freedom Station” were named historical markers.

