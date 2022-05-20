Dublin | Rascal Flatts frontman Gary LeVox to headline Independence Day Concert

Courtesy of the City of Dublin

Get ready to party at Dublin’s Independence Day Celebration this year! The lead singer of Rascal Flatts, Gary LeVox, will headline the Evening Celebration Monday, July 4, at the Dublin Coffman High School stadium.

Born and raised in central Ohio, LeVox made a name for himself fronting the multi-platinum selling country-pop group Rascal Flatts. He founded the band with Jay DeMarcus and Joe Don Rooney in 2000, and the group went on to enjoy one of the most successful careers in modern country music.

Infusing the genre’s traditional sound with massive pop hooks and rock showmanship, Rascal Flatts scored 17 No. 1 singles and sold more than 23 million albums, while also selling more than 11 million concert tickets and earning more than 40 award-show trophies.

At the Independence Day concert, expect LeVox to perform many of the band’s hits in addition to material from his debut solo album, One on One.

Independence Day Schedule

8 a.m. – Sherm Sheldon Fishing Derby presented by Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Avery Pond (corner of Wynford Drive and Avery Road)

11 a.m. – City of Dublin Independence Day Parade presented by COSI, Metro Center through Historic Dublin

4:30 p.m. – Evening Celebration, Dublin Coffman High School

9:50 p.m. – Fireworks presented by The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Dublin Coffman High School

Reserved Table Sales

The online process for reserving tables that debuted at last year’s celebration will return this year with minor changes. Reserved tables will not be sold in person. Dublin residents only will be able to purchase one table per household on the stadium field. Reserved tables are $200 each and seat up to 8 people (children ages 4 and older require a ticket).

To purchase a table, follow these simple steps:

Now through June 9: Set-Up/Confirm Your Rec Center Account. Dublin residents interested in purchasing a table must have an active account with the Dublin Community Recreation Center (DCRC) in order to have their residency verified. You do not need to be a member of the DCRC in order to create an account. To check your current account or activate a free account online, visit the City of Dublin’s website. June 9-June 12: Register for the Table Sale. Dublin residents with an active DCRC account can register for the table sale starting at 10 a.m. on June 9. Registration will end at midnight on June 12. On June 13, confirmed registrants will be separated into groups and notified of their assigned time slot for the online table sale, scheduled for June 16 and 17. The earlier a resident registers for the table sale, the earlier the resident will get to purchase a table (similar to airline check-in and boarding groups). June 16-17: Online Table Sale. On the day of the assigned timeslot, registrants can log in, select and purchase a table. Tickets will be emailed to the buyer. Individual tickets can be transferred to other guests electronically.

Tickets can be printed at home or shown on a mobile device. Each reserved table ticket will be scanned at the main entrance of the stadium and upon entering the reserved table area. Reserved table wristbands will be distributed inside the reserved table area and can be used for re-entry.

VIP Tables

Interested in a VIP table for eight at the evening celebration? A prime-location table and a parking pass are included with each VIP package for $1,000. Individuals and companies will be recognized for their partnerships on the City of Dublin website and at the evening celebration. To purchase a VIP table, contact Doug Cordill at dcordill@dublin.oh.us.

Stadium Access Wristband Sales

Dublin residents and Dublin City Schools district residents are able to purchase stadium wristbands (bleacher seating) for $5 each beginning at noon Sunday, June 26. Wristbands can be purchased online or at the DCRC. For those who purchase a ticket online, they will exchange it for a wristband at the stadium.

Any remaining wristbands will be made available to the general public starting July 1 and the price increases to $10 each. Dublin residents and Dublin City Schools district residents may continue to purchase wristbands for $5 at the DCRC from July 1 through noon July 4 with proof of residency, but $5 wristbands will not be sold online from July 1-4. All wristbands sold on site will be $10 regardless of residency.

Hours for the Dublin Community Recreation Center are as follows:

Monday-Friday 5:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Kids Zone Tickets

The Kids Zone, located just outside the stadium gates, offers a variety of inflatable activities for children (recommended for ages 2 to 12). Kids Zone tickets can be purchased in advance online or at the Dublin Community Recreation Center for $7 each. Tickets will also be available onsite for $10 each. A ticket allows unlimited play from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the event. You do not need a stadium or reserved table ticket to access the Kids Zone area.

Get Involved

The 2022 Independence Day Celebration theme is “Red, White and Blast.” Residents interested in the table decorating contest can visit the City of Dublin Independence Day website for rules and related information.

The 33rd Annual Sherm Sheldon Fishing Derby kicks off the daylong celebration at 8 a.m. at the Avery Pond. The Avery Pond is located in Avery Park at the corner of Avery Road and Wynford Drive. The Fishing Derby is presented by Nationwide Children’s Hospital. No pre-registration required.

The Independence Day Parade Bike Brigade is open to children ages 6 to 13. A parent or legal guardian’s consent is required and space is limited. A parent or guardian can apply online for their child to participate. The Bike Brigade is presented by OhioHealth. OhioHealth will also have bike racks available at the evening celebration.

Local businesses, clubs and organizations are welcome to join the Independence Day parade at 11 a.m. that will start at Metro Center and continue through Historic Dublin. Approximately 110 participants, including marching bands, clowns, floats and giant balloons are traditionally featured in the parade. Parade entries are selected based on their ability to present a high level of entertainment value and reflect the parade theme. The parade participant application deadline is June 17.

Become a sponsor or a parade partner. Visit the City of Dublin Independence Day website for more information.

Become a Volunteer! The Independence Day Celebration wouldn’t be possible without a team of volunteers.

For more information about the summer events in the City of Dublin please visit DublinOhioUSA.gov/events.

