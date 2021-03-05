Pickerington | Library offering free COVID-19 home tests

In an effort to continue supporting the community, Pickerington Public Library is now offering free COVID-19 Home Tests beginning Mar. 8 at both its locations. Anyone can access a free test during operational hours at Pickerington Main’s drive-up window or through curbside at Sycamore Plaza Library.

Individuals may request more than a single test within reason and won’t be asked for any personal information. However, no one is allowed to take the test at the library. Other than providing tests for pickup, library staff will not be able to help with administering the test in any way.

Before the Home Tests were made available, Pickerington Public Library provided a drive-up window and curbside pickup for a contactless exchange to minimise the spread of germs. Members could reserve books and other items online, by phone or on the library’s new mobile app. Upon receiving a notification that their materials were ready for pickup by email or through their library accounts, they could come collect it, and it’s going to work the same way for the Home Tests. Library staff will check out and deliver materials to members, providing fast, friendly and safe service without them having to leave their vehicle.

This service is available at Pickerington Public Library thanks to support from the Ohio Department of Health and its partnership with Abbott and eMed to bring rapid, reliable testing to every home.

Using nasal swabs, Abbot’s BinaxNOW COVID-19 Home Test provides results in minutes and detects the virus when people are most infectious. The test comes in conjunction with an online service that helps guide people through the process and interpret results. eMed makes it easy to access healthcare solutions online with a digital point-of-care platform.

Standing in line at public testing sites can increase the exposure to COVID-19 and can require hours out of your day. eMed delivers your test to your door and provides a Certified Guide to walk you through the testing process and assist with the interpretation of your results. Pickerington Public Library is thus helping you prioritize your health from the safety and comfort of your own home.

Sanaya Attari is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.