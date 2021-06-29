Pickerington | Local author’s new book

Pickerington’s own children’s author S.R.D. Harris is looking to spread messages of positivity while also giving back to a local shelter in need.

After Harris and her family adopted a puppy from Columbus’ CHA Animal Shelter, she felt inspired to write her fourth book, Gracie’s Grace. Thanks to her seamless and worthwhile experience with the adoption process, she decided that all proceeds from the book will go to the shelter.

Gracie’s Grace follows a puppy named Gracie who’s in an animal shelter and wonders if she’ll ever be adopted. She watches other dogs go home to happy families and, due to her physical differences, falls into a pessimistic state, feeling as if she’ll never be wanted and will be in the shelter forever.

Soon, she meets an older dog named Max who teaches her about the value of self-love as well as having empathy and understanding for those around her. As Gracie’s self-confidence grows, Max reminds her she’s perfect the way she is, and as long as she believes a good family will find her, one will.

The book is meant to serve as a boost for children in self-esteem and self-love. Harris blended her love for reading and rescuing shelter dogs to form Gracie’s Grace, which celebrates differences rather than looking down upon them.

Starting June 29, there will be a Kickstarter campaign for pre-orders of Gracie’s Grace. The first two days will include an early bird special, which comes with two signed copies of the book, a PDF copy and two custom bookmarks. For more information on this and other deals, visit here.

After witnessing how empowering messages influence children, Harris has dedicated herself to spreading positivity. She volunteers with the American Literacy Corporation and its Reading 365 program as well as offers free author visits and has donated hundreds of her books to Ohio students.

Named April’s Literacy Champion by Read for a Cause, Harris is also the author of Future Miss President, Teddy Only Wants Spaghetti and Bella Loves Her Umbrella. These stories can be found in local bookstores or on her website.

Since 1975, CHA Animal Shelter on 3765 Corporate Dr. has rescued more than 1,400 homeless or abandoned dogs and cats in central Ohio. For more information on how to adopt, visit here.

Bre Offenberger is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.