Westerville | Otterbein Summer Theatre returns with three-show season

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Otterbein Summer Theatre reappears for its 53rd summer season with two musicals and a comedy.

The theatre begins with Side by Side by Sondheim, a series of short sketches from Stephen Sondheim’s most famous works following the composer-lyricist’s passing in November 2021.

That show includes music from Company, Follies, A Little Night Music and A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum in addition to songs written with musical theatre giants, Leonard Bernstein, Jule Styne and Richard Rodgers. Side by Side by Sondheim runs June 2-5.

Following is the Otterbein Theatre production of Mrs. Mannerly, a comedy by Ohio-native Jeffrey Hatcher, who’s helped produce TV shows, movies and Broadway plays.

Inspired by his childhood memories, Hatcher centers the play on his 10-year-old self, who was sent to an etiquette class taught by the challenging and taxing Mrs. Mannerly during the Vietnam War. Mrs. Mannerly runs June 9-12 and June 16-18.

Otterbein Theatre closes the summer season with The Pirates of Penzance, which involves boisterous pirates, blundering police and irrepressible sisters clashing, pursuing and swooning on the coastlines of Penzance.

The play was initially supposed to be performed in the summer of 2021. However, due to the pandemic, it never came to fruition. That show runs July 7-10 and July 14-16.

In addition to the three-show season, Lenny Leibowitz will perform a classical piano recital, OST in Concert: In Search of the Sublime, with accompaniment from student vocalists in the student company on June 24 in Riley Auditorium.

Season ticket packages will be available for sale starting in April for $85 each. Individual tickets will go on sale May 17 and cost $25 for Mrs. Mannerly and $33 for Side by Side by Sondheim and The Pirates of Penzance. Admission to OST in Concert: In Search of the Sublime is free, but donations will be accepted to benefit Otterbein Summer Theatre.

Opening night performances begin at 7:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m., and all other performances begin at 8 p.m.

Find more information about the upcoming productions at www.otterbein.edu.

Mariah Muhammad is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.