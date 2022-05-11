New Albany | NA Symphony Orchestra announces season

Courtesy of New Albany Symphony Orchestra

New Albany Symphony Orchestra has unveiled its 2022-2023 season lineup.

The 15th anniversary season is comprised of three subscription concerts which will include Latin Nights, the Holiday Spectacular and Ellington-Price-Still. The sensory-friendly Saturday at the Symphony series will continue with The Rhythm is Gonna Getcha, Santa and the Symphony and Trailblazers. The Symphony will also host its second annual Rose Run Fest in June 2023 -- an arts and music festival called Summer in Germany.

The Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts and New Albany Symphony Orchestra will present An Evening with Itzhak Perlman on April 26, 2023. The special performance will be the first installment of the Symphony's "Great Artists Series" sponsored by Huntington Bank.

Latin Nights - Friday, September 9, 2022, at 7:30 p.m.: The season opens outdoors at the Hinson Amphitheater. Maestro Luis Biava brings his renowned Colombian heritage to the stage with sultry samba, Colombian cumbia, and the beautiful paso doble to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. General admission tickets on the lawn are $24-$26 and tables of 8 are $500.

Holiday Spectacular - Sunday, December 18, 2022, at 3 p.m.: Celebrate the holidays at the McCoy Center for the Arts with New Albany Symphony, featuring the New Albany Symphony Chorus. The whole family will enjoy the traditional music of the season and NASO’s annual Gift Basket Fundraiser. Single tickets are $20-$28. Sponsored by the Helena A. McComb Fund.

Ellington, Price, Still - Sunday, March 12, 2023, at 3 p.m.: NASO will deliver the music of African American composers Duke Ellington, Florence Price and William Grant Still to its McCoy Center audience. The performance will include the winners of the 2023 Student Concerto Competition. Single tickets run $14 - $22. Sponsored by Lynne & Martyn Redgrave and Fahlgren Mortine.

An Evening with Itzhak Perlman, Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.: A one-night-only performance with beloved musician, Itzhak Perlman! Song selections will include Higdon's Blue Cathedral, Brahms' Haydn Variations, and Beethoven's Violin Concerto. Tickets will be on sale in the fall of 2022 for this add-on concert which is not included in the season subscription series. The memorable evening is sponsored by Huntington Bank and in collaboration with The McCoy Center for the Arts.

Itzhak Perlman has performed around the globe throughout his career and has been honored with numerous awards for his musicianship. He has received 16 Grammy Awards (including a Lifetime Achievement Grammy in 2008), four Emmy Awards, a Kennedy Center Honor (2003) and a Genesis Prize. In 2015, President Obama awarded Mr. Perlman with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the Nation’s highest civilian honor. He has also been presented with a National Medal of Arts by President Clinton in 2000 and a Medal of Liberty from President Reagan in 1986. In addition to his artistry as a violinist, Mr. Perlman has taken on the role of conductor for numerous American and international orchestras, and as a speaker at many social engagements. He was the subject of an award-winning documentary titled Itzhak, which detailed his struggles as a polio survivor and Jewish emigrant. Perlman is a reminder to all that art is truly vital to life.

Saturday at the Symphony Sensory Friendly Series: Concerts designed specifically for those on the autism spectrum, young families and those in the dementia/ Alzheimer’s communities. All Saturday at the Symphony concerts are held at the McCoy Center for the Arts. Tickets are available August 1. Sponsored by Google Data Centers and Southeastern Equipment Company.

Rhythm is Gonna Getcha! Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 4 p.m.: A rhythmic afternoon of Latin American music.

Santa & the Symphony - Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 11:30 a.m.: This popular sensory-friendly performance will have you singing into the New Year.

Trailblazers - Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 11:30 a.m.: Legendary composers Duke Ellington, Florence Price and William Grant Still are honored during this performance. The winners of the 2023 Student Concerto Competition will also perform.

Rose Run Fest - Summer in Germany, June 12-17, 2023: The symphony’s newest endeavor, an annual music and arts festival, brings the culture of Germany to New Albany and around Rose Run Park. The week culminates with a New Albany Symphony concert at Hinson Amphitheater on Saturday, June 17 at 8 p.m.

Season subscriptions go on sale May 9. Subscribers save money on the cost of single ticket purchases and fees and get the best choice of seats. Subscriptions can be purchased online at newalbanysymphony.com or by calling CAPA at (614) 469-0939. Single tickets go on sale to the public on Monday, August 1. Tickets for the Itzhak Perlman performance will be on sale in the fall of 2022.