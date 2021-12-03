Westerville | Marier to retire from leading WARM in 2022

Scott Marier

Scott Marier, executive director of the Westerville Area Resource Ministry, will retire from his leadership post in 2022 after 17 years of service.

WARM will celebrate its 50th year as an organization serving the Westerville School District area. In 1972, WARM began as a tiny food and clothing pantry at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church.

Marier started as executive director of WARM on Jan. 5, 2005 and led the organization through an extensive expansion to meet the needs of the community during his tenure.

According to WARM Board of Trustees chairman Michael Heyeck, the search for a new director will likely last until mid-2022. Soon, applicants will be able to apply at www.WARMWesterville.org.

“WARM’s Board commends Scott Marier’s leadership and legacy leading WARM to meet the growing needs of our community," says Heyeck. "What started as a small footprint with Scott Marier has grown to a world-class distribution and conference center to fulfill WARM’s mission to sustain lives.”

WARM more than quadrupled the organization’s physical size in 2014 with its relocation to 150 Heatherdown Drive, a space of 40,000 square feet for food storage and distribution as well as social service programs focusing on employment assistance, life coaching and other means to address the underlying causes of hunger and poverty.

The Kids Lunch Club program, which provides meals for students during the summer months, has experienced large growth. With its overall growth, WARM has been able to offer comprehensive programs and services to those in the Westerville community needing assistance.

The latest innovation has been within the food allocation program. With the Online Choice Market on WARM's website, recipients are able to request food allocations online before picking up items at the facility, just one of two food pantry operations in Ohio to offer such a program.

Marier plans to continue investing his time in service opportunities during his retirement.

“It has been an honor and a real blessing to be a small part of WARM’s continuing story," says Marier.

Claire Miller is the assistant editor.